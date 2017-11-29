Republic Services donates $10,000 to Alton park project

× Expand Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford, who also represents the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee, join Municipal Services Manager Joell Aguirre and other personnel from Republic Services Inc. for a photo as the company presents an oversized check representing their $10,000 donation to the project. Other Republic Services personnel on hand for the presentation included Missy Fosnock, Whitney Cox, Carrie Ward, Kevin Hinson, Doug Elbe, Dee Wooley, Teresa Kirkpatrick and Brandy Jack.

ALTON — Republic Services Inc. presented Alton city officials with a $10,000 check to help with an ongoing restoration project at Gordon Moore Park.

Mayor Brant Walker and members of the Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee accepted the donation on behalf of the city.

“Republic Services is proud to support the fundraising efforts of the Gordon Moore Restoration Project,” said Joell Aguirre, the company’s manager of municipal services. “Enhancing this park system for families for generations to come is a community project we are excited about. Republic Services is committed to supporting community projects within the municipalities we service. Along with our commitment to community outreach within our municipalities, our promise to our customers is that they can rely on us for our simple solutions, reliability and our commitment to environmental sustainability.”

Restoration work at the park continues. According to Pride Incorporated, which is partnering with the city in leading the restoration, what began as a simple proposal to incorporate minor improvements has grown into a $2.2 million project, with more than $1.5 million raised since the project was announced.

When the project is completed, the park will feature a renovated entrance, concession stand with shaded seating area, an all-inclusive playground, an updated community multipurpose facility housed in the Muenstermann Building, and new bathroom facilities. All of the improvements will meet accessibility requirements as outlined by the American with Disabilities Act. Donations are still welcome.

prideincorporated.org

