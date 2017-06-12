Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste this weekend

× Expand household hazardous waste

Madison County will partner with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, St. Clair County and the village of Swansea later this month to provide residents a place to dispose of household hazardous waste materials.

Residents are encouraged to safely drop off items such as cleaning solvents, oil-based paint, antifreeze and other hazardous waste items from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Melvin Price Park, 1500 Caseyville Ave., Swansea.

“We encourage the public to take advantage of this free one-day collection event,” Madison County Sustainability Coordinator Kim Petzing said.

Petzing said the event is open to all Illinois residents and provides an opportunity to discard hazardous waste items such as oil-based paints, pesticides, cleaning solvents, paint thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, household batteries, items containing mercury (such as thermostats and thermometers), herbicides, motor oil, gasoline, lawn fertilizers and chemicals, used propane tanks, fire extinguishers, lead acid batteries and fluorescent lights.

Items not allowed for disposal include latex paint, used tires, agricultural wastes, explosives, fireworks, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil, business or biohazard waste.

Participants could expect waiting times from 10 to 40 minutes depending on crowds. No walk-ups will be allowed, only vehicle drop-offs.

For information, contact the St. Clair County Health Department at (618) 233-7769 or Madison County Resource Management at (618) 296-4319.

