Residents discuss concerns about Trump

While President-elect Donald Trump and his staff are busy going through the transition process and battling controversy surrounding Russian influence over the election, local citizens are banding together to discuss their concerns about the new administration.

Groups met in 38 cities Dec. 14 under the banner “Emergency Community Meetings” to lay out a plan on what they call the Resist Trump Campaign. The meetings were organized by progressive organizations such as Common Cause, Public Citizen and the Working Families Party, a third party that sometimes runs candidates of its own and other times supports candidates of other parties. A small group of Metro East residents met at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Center for Spirituality and Sustainability for a discussion on the current state of affairs.

Pam Gronemeyer of Glen Carbon, a local physician and member of Southern Illinois People for Progress, presided over the meeting. She ran as a delegate of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont, and served on the Democratic National Committee’s platform committee.

“There’s an idea at work,” she said. “Everybody is bummed out about what happened in the election. We need to develop a very strong resistance. We’re always trying to reach out and strengthen our group. We need to start at square one; we need to start locally.”

Attendees expressed concern about Trump’s claims of voter fraud as well as his positions on deporting undocumented immigrants and potential conflicts of interest regarding business holdings.

Gronemeyer also addressed what she sees as a failure of the Democratic Party.

“The Democratic Party did not listen to the people,” she said. “They didn’t listen to what the voters were saying or what young people were saying. When I went to the convention, it was horrible. I could only stand three days of it and left. It was an infomercial.”

A wide variety of strategies were discussed at the hourlong meeting. Its agenda expressed support for public financing of elections, campaigns for automatic voter registration, opposition to voter suppression laws and efforts to debunk what is seen as unfounded claims of voter fraud. The agenda also suggested groups of citizens schedule meetings with their local representatives on their concerns and using the media to make their voices heard.

“We have to grab the narrative on the airwaves,” Stephen Criegh of Glen Carbon said. “We’re outgunned and outspent in this area.”

