Residents invited to ribbon-cutting for new Riverlands trails

WEST ALTON, Mo. | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with The Audubon Center at Riverlands, invites the public to a ribbon-cutting celebration for the accessible trail extensions at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

The trail extensions create additional connections to existing trails throughout the sanctuary and will provide a paved surface to make this trail system accessible to more visitors.

Riverlands has more than eight miles of trails featuring viewing platforms and bird blinds. The trails bring visitors through prairies, marshes, and bottomland forest habitats, and provide viewing opportunities for the great variety of birds that live in or migrate through this area. Maps are available online. While some of the trails are closed through the winter for migratory season from Oct. 15 to April 15 each year, the paved trails near the center are open year-round.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the Audubon Center. This project was made possible through a continuing partnership between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and The National Audubon Society.

For more information, contact the Rivers Project Office at (636) 899-2600.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter