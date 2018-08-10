Residents invited to sign up for police academy

Edwardsville Police Department

The Edwardsville Police Department is accepting applications for the Fall Edwardsville Citizen’s Police Academy and would like to extend an invitation to those interested in learning about constitutional law, rights of citizens, and the duties of law-enforcement officers.

The purpose of this academy is to strengthen the positive relationship between members of the Edwardsville Police Department and the citizens they serve. The academy gives participants a chance to learn aspects of law enforcement through a hands-on learning environment. Academy sessions will include tours, demonstrations, and practical exercises that will allow participants to experience life from a police officer’s point of view. The academy is a 10-week course from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays; the first session will start Sept. 13. Topics to be covered include:

Law review

Traffic/DUI enforcement

Use of force, excited delirium, crisis intervention

Firearms familiarization

Force on force/active shooter hands-on exercise

Drug trends and identification

Crime scene investigation with hands-on exercise

Computer crimes and identity theft

Juvenile law and trends

Four-hour ride along

The academy is presented to adults, 21 and older, and will be limited to 20 participants. Priority will be given to Edwardsville residents on a first-come, first-serve basis; a $25 registration fee will be required for each participant.

To enroll in the academy, visit the city’s website to download an application.

Some portions may require physical activity. The department and staff will work to make reasonable accommodation to individuals with special needs but cannot guarantee participation in all activities.

For more information, call Sgt. Matt Breihan at (618) 656-2131, ext. 151, or email mbreihan@cityofedwardsville.com.

