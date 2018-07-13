Residents invited to tourism presentation

× Expand Photo by Diane Cox Corey Jobe, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, speaks at a prior area event.

Residents can hear the latest tourism news during a public event in Grafton next week.

Cory Jobe, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, will host a press conference highlighting the Illinois Made program and focusing on increases in local tourism revenues, including tourism expenditures and job creation.

Find out who will join the Illinois Made team at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 19, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W Main St. off Illinois 100 in Grafton. Light refreshments will be available and the public is invited to attend.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter