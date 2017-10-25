Resource fair aims to assist veterans

× Expand Veterans

ALTON — Alton VFW Post 1308 and the Auxiliary will host a Veteran’s Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the post, 4445 Alby.

The purpose of the fair is to help veterans get extra help and bring awareness of the services available. There are many nonprofits and programs that veterans may not be aware of, and the fair can help educate people on where to find assistance, volunteer, or connect with fellow veterans.

The fair will offer assistance with paperwork, haircuts, resumé help, and lunch will be available for purchase.

For more information, call (618) 466-6883.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter