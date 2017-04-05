Respecting our elders

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles explained his concept for a senior services network to attendees at the Edwardsville Main Street Community Center on March 19. As the area’s senior population increases, a network aimed at helping with resources and services is becoming more necessary.

EDWARDSVILLE — Each day, 10,000 people in this country turn age 65.

Between 2010 and 2030, the segment of the population older than 65 is projected to increase 75 percent.

With the growth in that demographic comes a challenging set of issues. Resources supplying health care, housing, transportation and food for seniors are increasingly being burdened by greater caseloads and decentralized into multiple smaller organizations and agencies. Servicing need often requires multiple organizations, and those in need do not know where to get help.

Add to those challenges cuts at the state and federal level, and life for seniors can become downright dangerous.

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles sees the township playing a key role in the future in helping people understand and find the help and services they need as they age. He hosted a kick-off rally March 19 at the Edwardsville Main Street Community Center to announce a strategy for supporting seniors by connecting them with area services and resources.

He explained the township administers the General Assistance Program, which provides support to the most vulnerable in the area. Miles noted that in working with that program, his office quickly realized there is more need than the township itself has the resources to support.

Miles recently established a Social Services Safety Net. The program is a collaborative effort with the Glen-Ed Ministries Alliance to share resources, coordinate services and educate members on resident services available in the community. He said he sees this senior service network strategy as an expansion of that initiative.

“Cuts in housing and urban development at a national level will drastically affect programs like Meals on Wheels,” he said. “One in six seniors has struggled with nutritional services.”

He noted cuts in health and human services will affect low-income emergency services.

“Programs for respite care, elder abuse and transportation will be cut,” he said.

Miles said the township can provide information and access to seniors and serve as a clearinghouse to make sure people find available resources. He said strategies such as developing shared databases and resource guides for the community will not only provide guidance for residents but also allow agencies involved to ensure services are appropriately distributed and not duplicated or misused.

Beth Zurliene of Care Management Professionals was credited with accomplishing much of the work needed to move the initiative forward. Zurliene provided information during the meeting surrounding the program’s goals.

“The goal is to create a network of senior service providers and create access points in the community,” she explained. “A senior can go to any of the access points and get directed to the right resource.”

She noted the initial focus will be on low-income and underserved residents. She explained the long-term goal is to provide financial assistance, tax credits and volunteer programs, ensuring the community is livable for all ages.

“The goal is to make the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area a great place to grow old,” she said.

The first networking meeting will be at the Edwardsville Main Street Community Center at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. The meeting is intended primarily for service providers.

Miles explained Social Services Safety Net has been successful in bringing together resources under this model and has held numerous lunch-and-learns since its inception. He sees this senior services network working similarly.

He said the decision was made to start the program at the township level.

“If it gets going in the township, it can be duplicated in other areas,” he said.

In Madison County, those age 65 and older comprise 18 percent of the population, higher than the national average.

