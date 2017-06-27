Restoration work under way on historic plane

× Expand Community volunteers and members of the Flight Deck Veterans Group scrub the Navy A7E Corsair II on display at Edwardsville Township Community Park. Volunteers used power washers and scrub brushes to remove 25 years of dirt and debris from the aircraft.

EDWARDSVILLE — Restoration work on the Navy A7E Corsair II on display at Edwardsville Township Community Park has begun, Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles announced.

Community volunteers and members of the Flight Deck Veterans Group met June 10 to begin the restoration work that began with scrubbing the aircraft. Volunteers used power washers and scrub brushes to remove 25 years of dirt and debris from the aircraft.

“The aircraft is in phenomenal shape given the minimal maintenance it has received,” Flight Deck Veterans Group Local Project Manager Larry Thatcher said. “It’s amazing what a good scrub-down can do for an aircraft.”

“We are grateful to the community for helping us raise the funds necessary to restore this historic aircraft in the manner it deserves,” Miles said.

Restoration work will continue Saturday, July 1, with volunteers patching and priming the seams and underwings with paint. Additional volunteers are welcome and can contact the Township Office at (618) 656-0292 for more information.

The township approved a contract in October with the Flight Deck Veterans Group, a nationwide nonprofit organization based in Tennessee, for the restoration of the historic aircraft on display at Township Park. The organization restores aircraft as part of its mission of veterans serving veterans and to pass on the history and legacy of veterans and flight deck operations. The restoration effort will comprise both national and local volunteers. Those interested in assisting can contact the township office at (618) 656-0292.

