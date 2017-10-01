Restoring the beautiful you

× Expand Alyson Meyer, stylist at Godfrey’s Bliss Salon and Spa, fits a customer with a wig as a part of the partnership the salon has with the American Cancer Society. Cancer survivors can receive one free wig through the program, and Bliss salon staff are specially trained to cut and style wigs to a customer’s desires and individual fit. Salon staff also teach customers how to work with the wig at home.

One of the most visible side effects cancer patients and survivors face also is one of the most crippling to one’s ability to feel “good” again.

The hair loss that often comes as an effect of cancer treatment can affect a person’s strength to fight back as it hits hard on one’s self-esteem and overall outlook. But because of a partnership between the American Cancer Society and shops like Godfrey’s Bliss Salon and Spa, this doesn’t have to be a lasting effect.

Kaysee Johnson, the owner of Bliss and a massage therapist, has been in practice for 14 years and a business owner since 2011. Bliss has been partnering with the American Cancer Society since March 2015 to offer free wigs to cancer patients.

“Our hairdressers volunteer their time, and the American Cancer Society provides the wigs,” Johnson said.

Patients undergoing cancer treatments will receive an informational packet while at the hospital from the American Cancer Society, and details about the partnership between Bliss and the cancer society are inside, Johnson said. If you have hair loss because of cancer treatment, you are eligible for one free wig. Bliss stylists are trained volunteers and are available to cut and style the wig during your fitting. While there is no charge for the services at Bliss, appointments are required.

“In order to receive your free wig, all you have to do is call and make an appointment,” Johnson said. “We’ll set you up with a stylist. We fit the wig to the customer’s head and show them how to adjust it. We’ll cut it if needed to get the right fit. We try to fit them as naturally as we can. And there are tons of hairstyles and colors to choose from.”

Bliss offers therapeutic massages customized to fit each client, and Johnson said that includes a specialized oncology massage for those dealing with the effects of cancer treatment.

“I became certified in oncology massage in 2014,” she said. “It’s important for patients and survivors to know that it is perfectly OK to get a massage, but it needs to be light. It is lymphatic-based. With an oncology massage, it needs to follow in a certain direction. Your body needs to be protected from any undue stress.”

The staff at Bliss also specializes in safe spa treatments for cancer patients and survivors, which includes oncology facials.

“These are safe treatments for patients and survivors and help hydrate the skin,” Johnson said. “Survivors need to be aware that there is a risk of lymphedema, and that treatment needs to be done in a very certain way.”

Johnson said they have already helped 91 patients in the past 2 ½ years.

“That just shows how huge the need is,” she said.

And Johnson said it’s this need that keeps them helping.

“One of our stylists had worked with the ACS before coming here,” she said. “The cancer society reached out to us about the possibility of providing services. And we realized that there was a need for a place where patients and survivors could come and get oncology-safe treatments and services.”

Bliss Salon and Spa, 3047 Godfrey Road, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call (618) 374-6292 or visit their website.

