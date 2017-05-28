Retired chief’s birthday request boosts fire department

Retired fire chief Cal Vonnahmen served with the Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District for 40 years before passing the family legacy on to his son and grandson.

And as he recently marked his 90th birthday, he wanted to ensure future generations can carry on the family tradition as safely as possible. He shared this birthday wish with his grandson, Lt. Steven Vonnahmen, who’s serving next in a long line of volunteer firefighters with the department. Steven’s wife, Megan, also is a firefighter.

When party invites went out last October, the retired chief had a simple request: no gifts, just donations to support the fire department.

The outpouring of support was “eye-opening,” with enough donations to purchase one of three new thermal imaging cameras firefighters now have as a part of their self-contained breathing apparatus masks.

With each camera costing roughly $1,300, the fire protection district’s board pulled together the remaining funds to purchase two more in-mask cameras.

These types of masks just became available in 2016, Fire Chief Jason Bowman said. He has served as chief since 2000.

“They are on our trucks now, and Lt. Steven Vonnahmen is serving as our in-house trainer on them,” Bowman said.

“With your own two eyes, you can see a lot: with these masks, you can see extra,” he said. “These heat-sensing cameras help us see people quicker because we are scanning with our heads and our eyes from the moment we enter, much more than with our hands.”

“They allow us to see better in the dark, and in smoke-filled environments,” Capt. Jeff Jorden said.

“We can move quicker through a fire with them; this can result in less property damage, too,” Lt. Vonnahmen said.

Jorden said another benefit is that the cameras free up a firefighter’s hands.

“We don’t have to take in a separate thermal imaging camera as a part of our gear when we go in,” Jorden said, noting the separate cameras were once part of the 80 to 90 pounds of equipment firefighters carry on their backs and in their hands during a fire or other incident.

The Brighton Betsey Ann Fire Protection District is one of the area’s first departments to have the built-in thermal cameras as part of their breathing masks. As an all-volunteer department of 40 that includes 5 women volunteers, Jorden said they are excited to have these added to their arsenal of impressive emergency services, firefighting, rescue and first responder equipment.

“We are fortunate enough to have a board that is continually responsive and financially responsible,” Jorden said.

The volunteers are not only called upon to answer calls for help in Brighton, they provide mutual aid to other communities.

“We’ve been as north as Benld, as south as South Roxana, helping Jerseyville, Bunker Hill, Alton, QEM,” Jorden said. “We will go anywhere. All you have to do is ask. Even the mighty Mississippi won’t stop us.”

The department receives a lot of community support, Jorden said.

“We are family here,” he said.

The Vonnahmens are just one example of this. Multiple generations of the Bowman family also have served. The list of families in service is expansive as the tradition continues.

“Our department came from very humble beginnings, and we have had great people that have helped upgrade it over the past 20-plus years,” Jorden said. “The community support is always so phenomenal, too. As a volunteer crew, everyone knows we serve because we care. There’s no big pay that drives us. We are here only because we want to help others.”

Jorden, Bowman and the Vonnahmens are humble when talking about what they do, but they can’t hide their passion for the work. And they are ready, willing and eager to help — to provide aid when needed, and to help spread the word about the need for volunteers.

“We are an all-volunteer fire district with a lot of ground to cover,” Jorden said. “The need is always there. We are always looking for more volunteers. If you want to know more, just stop on by.”

The fire district is headquartered at 100 Myrtle St., just off Illinois 111 in Brighton behind the car wash next to Casey’s.

brightonfd.com

facebook.com/brightonfiredept

