Retired Secret Service agent named county’s emergency management director

EDWARDSVILLE — In a career spent protecting others, Todd Fulton will continue keeping the public safe after being named director of Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency earlier this week.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler named Fulton head of the agency on Wednesday and the County Board approved the appointment. Fulton will also become the first black director in the county’s history.

“I believe Mr. Fulton is extremely qualified for the position and will do a good job,” Prenzler said.

Fulton said he was excited about starting in the new position.

“I’m happy to come on board and ready to hit the ground running,” he said.

Fulton grew up in East St. Louis. He attended Western Illinois University, earning a bachelor of science in law enforcement, then worked as a police officer for three years before joining the Secret Service in 1995 as a special agent.

Fulton worked on presidential details and is experienced in infrastructure protection and criminal investigations.

Recognition throughout his 24 years in law enforcement include

• Forming a task force for the Elgin, Ill., Police Department designed to combat illegal immigration, identity theft and financial crimes by Southeast Asian gang members

• Initiating a Baltimore Police Department protective detail for the mayor

• The Chicago Tribune for work in an undercover operation

After retiring from the Secret Service in 2015, he went to work as director of public safety in East St. Louis for approximately 4 months. Fulton holds a master of science in law enforcement administration from Lindenwood University and is working on his doctorate in philosophy.

