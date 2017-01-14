Return of the restaurants

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Alton Restaurant Week patrons can submit their receipt at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., to receive a free souvenir glass marking Alton historical figure and noted abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy’s 215th birthday and the 180th anniversary of his death.

Clear your palate, gear up your taste buds and get ready for some good eats — the sixth annual Alton Restaurant Week is on tap for Jan. 20-29.

Locally owned restaurants in Alton, Godfrey, Grafton and East Alton will be participating, and diners will be able to enjoy special menu items all week by visiting one of this year’s 21 participating restaurants.

There are three newbies joining an already extensive list of chefs and staff ready to wine and dine you through what coordinators at Alton Regional Visitors and Convention Bureau promise to be “an unforgettable experience.”

Those joining in for the first time this year include Roper’s Regal Beagle in Godfrey, High Flyers Grille in East Alton at St. Louis Regional Airport and Morrison’s Irish Pub in downtown Alton. This will also be the first time for Bluff City Grill in its new location at 424 E. Broadway in Alton.

Other restaurants once again offering their menus full of delectable options for diners in Alton include Bossanova Restaurant and Lounge, Castelli’s Restaurant at 255, Chez Marilyn, Elijah P’s Burgers and Brews, Gentelin’s on Broadway, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson’s Corner, Journey at Argosy Casino, My Just Desserts, Old Bakery Beer Company, Olga’s Kitchen, State Street Market and Tony’s Restaurant.

In Godfrey, Carver’s Southern-Style BBQ is once more on the list of possibilities, as are Grafton restaurants Fin Inn, Grafton Oyster Bar and Grafton Winery & Brewhaus.

Diners can enjoy the best of what these restaurants have built their reputations upon, such as the shrimp and asparagus linguini at Chez Marilyn, Tony’s Restaurant’s new offering of pepperloin with lump crab cakes, the distinctive bison burgers at Bluff City Grill or the cuisine at Morrison’s Irish Pub, where “everything is cooked in Irish beer,” noted Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Alton Regional CVB.

“And a lunch from Castelli’s at 255 is always off the charts,” added Stephanie Tate, who serves as the CVB’s director of marketing communications and partnerships.

Again this year, part of what makes this week so special are the fixed-price meals, with lunch at $10 and dinners for $25 or 2 for $25 specials.

“This allows people to try some places they haven’t been to before, or a new dish, and they know what to expect in terms of price,” Stawar said.

The event is co-sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Liberty Bank, Argosy Casino and Robert “Chick” Fritz Inc.

Once you’ve enjoyed a meal at one of the participating restaurants, be sure to stop by the Alton Visitor Center during regular hours, present your meal receipt and grab one of this year’s free souvenir Alton Restaurant Week glasses.

These limited edition glasses feature a design marking Alton historical figure and noted abolitionist Elijah P. Lovejoy’s 215th birthday and the 180th anniversary of his death, and will only be available until the 2,000 glasses are gone.

“If you wait until later in the week to pick up your glass, you might just miss out because they are typically gone within the first few days,” Stawar said.

For visitors who may not know, Lovejoy was a Presbyterian minister, journalist, newspaper editor and abolitionist. After attacks in St. Louis forced him to move across the Mississippi River to Alton to set up his fourth printing press, the publisher of the former Alton Observer was murdered by a pro-slavery mob in Alton in 1837 during an attack at his warehouse.

The visitor center, 200 Piasa St., is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Each year, the promotion not only continues to help restaurants with their bottom line “in the stark of January,” as Stawar noted, “but it also helps to celebrate their cuisine with the locals while showcasing their menus to out-of-the-area visitors like those who come in to see the eagles.”

The visitors bureau continues to update menus and information for the week on its website. For information, call the Alton Regional CVB at (800) 258-6645.

