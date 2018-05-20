Return of the twirlers

ALTON | It’s been more than 40 years since the baton-twirling corps of the Piasa Indians stepped out to a resounding drum line, but the Indians are about to once again whoop it up.

Formed in 1950 as an outgrowth of Norma Helwig’s (later Glazebrook) passion for making batons spin, the group of baton-tossing and flag-bearing young girls, backed by a drum line and eventually trumpets, crisscrossed the United States, wowing state fair audiences, parade-watchers and winning national competitions.

The group’s first full-fledged reunion in nearly 30 years starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at Alton VFW Post 1308, 4445 N. Alby St. The meal at 5:30 p.m. will be catered by Ravanelli’s Restaurant. A cash bar will be available.

The event costs $25 per person. Reservations are required and may be made by calling former members V.J. Dickson at (618) 465-5098, Cheryl LeClaire at (618) 604-5475, Jolene Hunt at (618) 616-3310 or Doneeta Kallal at (618) 377-8211. The four organizers are hoping to see more than 100 members of the troupe turn out for the event.

Glazebrook estimates that from its formation until she gave up being its leader in 1972, at least 1,200 youngsters took part in the organization that not only performed for audiences but, more importantly, built life skills such as self-respect, discipline, and teamwork.

Initially just a troupe of girls twirling batons, the Piasa Indians grew into a traveling exhibition with a twirling corps, a drill team, color guard, drum section, parade corps and exhibition corps. In all, 75 members, boys and girls, took weekend and longer bus trips around the United States to perform and compete.

Anyone who belonged to the Piasa Indians will tell you Glazebrook was a strict but inspiring leader.

“She was tough, but everybody idolized and respected her,” Jolene Hunt said. “She gave so much of her time.”

Like many other members of the Piasa Indians, Doneeta Kallal brought her early training into her adult life. She coached the Civic Memorial High School Dance Team, the state and national award-winning Pazzazz, for many years.

She said she modeled her style after Glazebrook’s.

“I was very strict,” she said.

Recalling Glazebrook’s words, she added, “I told them I wanted to be as proud of them off the field as I was of them on the field.”

The Indians’ first paid performance was the Bethalto Homecoming in 1950. There were 14 members at the time and the group was paid $15 — $1 per girl and a buck left over for Glazebrook. Then, a 15th member of the troupe showed up in time for the performance and Norma gave up her dollar.

In fact, for all her hours of work, travel, planning and expense, Glazebrook never received more than $100 in each of those 22 years.

Glazebrook had taught twirling while still in high school because “the boys had everything (for extracurricular activities) and the girls had nothing.” Glazebrook had already joined the National Baton Twirling Association and, on the advice of her instructor, traveled to the University of Michigan to observe the national competition in May 1950 after graduating in January. But instead of observing, she entered the contest and won the national championship as a solo twirler.

In 1955, boys were invited to join the Piasa Indians to form a drum line, belting out cadence for the marchers and twirlers.

Glazebrook had tried to provide music for the routine with a record player blaring through a loudspeaker in a truck following the unit. The boys proved to be a much better solution.

Traveling in two buses with a support vehicle — originally an old laundry delivery truck — cost money. The Piasa Indians had bake sales, sold chocolate and pecan turtles and paring knives to raise money. Additionally, parents chipped in toward expenses and a number of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, as well as businesses, were sponsors. In the Indians’ early years, annual budgets ran about $25,000. As the corps grew and competed and traveled more, yearly budgets reached $85,000, Glazebrook said.

Glazebrook rode herd over every detail, while parents served as chaperones and sometimes did double-duty for the always vital inspection before each performance.

“They’d be there with white shoe polish and hairbrushes,” Kallal recalled.

And Norma was right there as well, expecting the best of each member and defending them when necessary.

In one instance, Jolene Hunt recalled, a judge was inspecting the Indians and thought one of the girls, who was dark-complected, had dirty knees. Norma immediately called for a washcloth, handed it to the judge and told him, “If you find dirt, then you can take off points.”

Of course, as with any group of young people, there were antics. Shaving cream fights, especially at overnight stops with pools, were a popular way to end a travel day and Norma often looked the other way. But when the girls tried to throw Norma in the pool, they found themselves grounded and barred from the pool that night.

“She was tough love,” Kallal said.

Glazebrook never allowed horseplay to go too far. When she discovered one night that some of the boys had been tossing water balloons from a sixth-floor window in the Chicago YMCA, she went to their room and announced she would be spending the night there.

There were a few objections, but she put her cot right in front of the door and spent the night.

Perhaps the busiest and best year for the Piasa Indians was 1964. That year, the team went on a 19-day road trip, winning a national title at the New York World’s Fair, another national title at the VFW competition in Detroit, a competition sponsored by the American Legion in Washington, D.C., and a win in the Toronto International Competition.

In the ‘60s, Gov. Otto Kerner chose the Piasa Indians as his official color guard.

“The Indians were allowed to skip school and attend state events,” Glazebrook said.

Glazebrook was driven to lead the Piasa Indians so each youngster “would learn to compete, be good winners and losers and to always be gracious.”

As V.J. Dickson said, Glazebrook was “hard-working, organized, kind and caring about children, especially teens, and giving them a purpose in life.”

Norma Helwig left the group she founded to marry Robert Glazebrook in 1972. The Indians marched on for three more years, then disbanded.

Efforts to put together the June 16 event began in mid-January when the four organizers met at Glazebrook’s house and began going through box after box of records, rosters and other material dating back more than 50 years.

“We thought it was time we had one big whoop-de-do for Norma,” Cheryl LeClaire said. “It’s been a blast.”

Jolene Hunt described the efforts to contact former troupe members as “first-class detective work and great networking … when we couldn’t find addresses or invitations came back, we contacted the people they used to hang out with or maybe cousins of theirs we knew,” she said. She added, “Norma’s memory is amazing.”

“We’ve tried to find as many of the kids as we could,” Doneeta Kallal said.

The four went so far as calling people who had the same last name as a one-time member of the corps and asked if they were part of the same family, she said.

Eventually some 200 invitations were sent out and a Piasa Indians Facebook page brought more than 30 other contacts.

Many of the responses contained fond memories and accolades for Glazebrook.

Like so many former Indians, “I have no bad memories,” LeClaire said. “I can’t imagine my childhood without the Indians.”

Norma said the response that touched her the most was from a former drum line member, now a retired oil engineer in Texas. Addressed to Norma, it reads, “Everything I’ve become, I owe to you. I can’t thank you enough.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter