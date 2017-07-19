Reuniting the Summer of Love

× Expand class reunion

Edwardsville High School’s Class of 1967 is gearing up to mark a milestone as its 50th reunion approaches.

A search is under way to track down classmates while looking forward to reminiscing about that era, known by many as the Summer of Love.

The reunion will take place starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Leclaire Room at Lewis and Clark Community College’s N.O. Nelson campus, 600 Troy Road in Edwardsville.

On the Friday night preceding the reunion, the planning committee will host a meet-and-greet starting at 7 p.m. at Sugo’s Spaghetteria, 243 Harvard Drive in Edwardsville.

The committee is still looking for information about classmates Francis Baker, William Davis, Kathryn Ellison, Enno Harms, James Harris, Martha Henderson, Helen Hopkins, Richard Noud, Judy O’Neill, Helen Reynolds and Elaine Rood.

Anyone with information about the missing classmates, or still needing reservation and reunion information, can email ehsclassof67@hotmail.com, visit the Facebook page “Edwardsville, Illinois High School Class of 67,” or directly contact any of the committee members.

Planning committee members include its leader, Linda Hahn, along with Toni Wojcik, Carol Genteman, Dave Genteman, and John Stubblefield. They have taken on the tasks of organizing the reunion, passing information on to fellow classmates, and locating classmates with whom they’ve lost contact.

“A couple of us grew up here and have returned after living other places, a couple of us have lived here all of our lives, and one moved here in high school and never left,” Stubblefield said. “We also started the Facebook page a few years ago to keep us all connected and to share family and class news,”

Looking back over the years, there have been a number of notable achievements and successful people from Edwardsville’s Class of 1967. “We have a number of very successful people in the traditional sense of the word: a renowned concert pianist, a successful composer, corporate president, a number of university professors, research scientist, architect, dentists, doctors,” the committee stated.

“But the great thing about the 50th reunion is we’ve come to realize our truly successful classmates are those who are happy and healthy now. We’re no longer trying to impress other classmates with our jobs. Jobs simply put beans on the table.”

Committee members noted stark contrasts from when these graduates were still in school to today’s students.

“The girls had a strict dress code — no pants and no skirts above the knees. There were no competitive sports for girls. There was only the Girls Athletic Association and cheerleading.”

Class of ‘67 graduates were faced with some of the usual thoughts as they entered the “real adult” world, such as what they would do with their summer, getting a job, whether or not they should go to college, and love prospects.

“But the elephant in the room was the war in Vietnam,” Stubblefield said. “Most boys were scared to death they would be drafted, and the girls were scared for them. It was becoming very obvious that the war was being grossly mismanaged and micromanaged at the highest governmental levels. Many of us knew someone who was killed in the war, or who returned from service not quite right in the head. And if you were one of the lucky ones who returned, you were spit on and called a baby killer by many non-serving peers.

“Finding some way to avoid being drafted was the primary goal of the majority of boys in our class,” he said. “Most often successful was the college deferment. Dropping out of school or flunking out of school was thought of as a death sentence — you were going to be drafted.”

“Having said that, there were some boys and girls who felt it was their duty as patriots to serve their country, and they volunteered to serve in the military. We owe all those who served in that war a huge thank you, and an apology for their poor treatment when they came home.”

The committee members agreed it was a simpler time: “We felt safe at school, and we felt safe in Edwardsville.”

Contrasting the thoughts of a new high school graduate then versus those of one today, committee members said they thought of significant differences.

For example, young men today get to decide for themselves whether or not to serve in the military. While they still must register for Selective Service at age 18, it is not the same as the draft and service requirements of 50 years ago.

“The perception that a college education is mandatory for ‘success’ is greater today than it was when we graduated, but I see indications that it may be trending back to a greater interest in vocational schools,” Stubblefield said. “At that time, one could get a decent paying job with a high school education. Also, when we graduated, it was a given that we would be hired by a company, advance within that company, and retire with a pension from that company. Those are foreign concepts to the recent grads.”

“Women are definitely more career-minded today,” Stubblefield said. “We felt we needed to get married earlier than grads do today.”

Other notes made by the EHS Class of 67 50th reunion planning committee were in response to some of the stereotypes placed on their era. “If recreational drugs were used by our classmates during high school, it was very, very deep underground. The music was still pretty stodgy when we graduated, but that summer brought an amazing change. Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Are You Experienced,’ Jefferson Airplane’s ‘Surrealistic Pillow,’ The Doors, Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,’ Moby Grape, Buffalo Springfield, The Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd.”

And as for association with free love? They agreed: nobody’s talking.

