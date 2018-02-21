Revised county policy reduces severance pay

In a move to reduce personnel-related expenses, the Madison County Board on Wednesday cut down on severance pay for department heads and appointed officials who are terminated or resign.

The previous policy required 30 days advance written notice of termination, after which the county paid an individual three months salary and benefits. Individuals convicted of a felony, or convicted of what the resolution calls a “crime of dishonesty or deceit,” did not receive a severance package.

Under the new policy, the county will pay the individual one week’s worth of salary for each year of service, up to a maximum of four weeks, with no benefits except those required by state and federal law. Those who are resigning are required to give the county 30 days notice and don’t receive severance pay or benefits.

Individuals charged with a crime are required to immediately inform the County Board chairman or the chairman of the Personnel and Labor Relations Committee. If the crime is related to the individual’s job duties, the individual will be suspended with pay pending a personnel committee hearing where the individual can present evidence about whether the suspension is justified. If the crime isn’t related to job duties, a hearing will determine whether the individual should continue to work.

If the County Board approves a suspension and the individual is acquitted, he or she will receive back pay for the entire suspension, but only up to six months. After that, the individual can request another hearing to get an extension. Failure to request a hearing will lead to the individual’s termination.

Those convicted of a crime can be terminated without notice.

The board approved the resolution by a 24-1 vote, with four members absent and Troy Republican Don Moore dissenting. The period before the final vote was marked by a series of motions and an unsuccessful vote to send the issue back to committee, with some members saying the resolution could increase the county’s legal liability.

During the discussion, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons reviewed the resolution, which several board members saw for the first time during the meeting, and said the due process provisions would shield the county from legal liability. He said a policy doesn’t carry the same legal weight as a contract.

“I think the rights of an individual are amply provided for here,” he said.

He said it was a “wise choice” to add the administrative hearing provision.

“In the civil context, due process is what is required,” he said.

Collinsville Republican Lisa Ciampoli said she, along with Granite City Democrat Mike Parkinson and Godfrey Republican Ray Wesley, wrote the resolution to protect taxpayers.

“The current policy has caused a huge amount of money to be paid out,” Ciampoli said.

Recorder resolution

The board also debated a proposal to abolish the elected recorder’s position.

Although the Finance and Government Operations Committee passed a resolution about the issue at its Feb. 14 meeting, it didn’t appear on Wednesday’s agenda.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he sent the resolution to another committee, sparking a testy exchange with Parkinson.

“What is your authority to do that?” Parkinson asked.

“I’m the chairman,” Prenzler responded.

When board members asked Gibbons for his opinion, he said the county code requires committee-approved resolutions be presented to the full board.

Ciampoli, the chair of the finance committee, asked that the situation not happen again.

“I will just assure everyone that I was totally in good faith,” Prenzler said. “I think this is a weighty decision; I’m not trying to put unnecessary roadblocks in the way.”

He said voters should have a right to decide the issue but he wants to make sure the referendum meets legal standards.

Recorder Amy Meyer told the board the referendum’s supporters haven’t worked with her office.

“It’s one thing I’m going to stab you in the front,” she said. “It’s another thing to be stabbed in the back -- at the very least, let’s have a fair fight.

“We need notice about things before they’re voted on, and they need to be discussed,” she said.

She said her office is leading the way in automation but still needs employees to process some 3,500 documents per month.

“We have human eyeballs that actually look well more than one time at every single document that comes to our office,” she said.

Bethalto Republican Chrissy Dutton, who first brought the proposal to the board in December, said she was disappointed it wasn’t placed on the agenda.

“I just feel it has widespread support on this board,” she said. “We want to put it in the taxpayers’ hands.”

Elected officials’ salaries

By a 20-6 vote, the board approved a state-mandated resolution to set the salaries of officials who will be elected in November. The resolution sets the salaries for county clerk, treasurer, and sheriff at $110,115 from Dec. 1, 2018, until Nov. 30, 2022. The board also approved a resolution to set the salaries of County Board members at $14,495 from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2022.

Granite City Democrat Art Asadorian made a motion that would have provided 2 percent raises in the first two years and no raises in the second two. He said it would bring the salaries up to the level of the positions to be elected in November 2020, which include County Board chairman, state’s attorney, auditor, recorder, circuit clerk and coroner.

The idea got support from Auditor Rick Faccin.

“It’s my impression they (the elected officials) are largely responsible for the fiscal standing of this county,” Faccin said.

But others expressed opposition to the proposal, citing six-figure salaries more than twice the county’s average household income.

“There always seems to be a reason to raise public officials’ salaries,” Highland Republican Phil Chapman said.

The board rejected the motion 15-11.

By a 19-7 vote, the board passed a resolution to pay the sheriff $4,000 per year in his role as the county’s supervisor of safety from 2018-2022. According to the resolution, state law allows the board to provide the compensation and the board previously has approved the funding.

Department head appointment postponed

The board voted 15-11 to postpone until June an appointment of Bruce Cooper as director for administrative services after delaying the vote at December’s meeting to answer board members’ questions about the position.

Parkinson made the motion to postpone.

“There’s a lot of questions here about what his duties are and whether they overlap with other people’s duties,” he said.

In response to Parkinson’s questions about overtime costs, County Administrator Doug Hulme said Cooper wouldn’t be eligible for overtime as a department head.

“It would actually be a savings,” Hulme said.

Prenzler said board members have access to Cooper’s job description.

“I think you’ve all been able to work with Mr. Cooper to evaluate him,” Prenzler said.

Cooper started working for the county Oct. 25 as human resources generalist, and in his new position would continue in that role while taking on the director’s duties. His annual salary would be $92,000.

In a 22-4 vote, the board postponed until March appointing four members to four-year terms on the seven-member Mental Health Board: the Rev. Dr. Robert Weise, Benjamin Tolly, David Nosacka, and Jackie Clement. They would have replaced Michael J. Durbin, Walter Hunter, Charlotte Charbonnier, and Christine Wallace.

The board voted 24-2 to postpone until March the appointment of Charlotte Dixon to the Metro East Sanitary District to a two-year term.

Parkinson said Dixon represents a conflict of interest because her husband, Mike Dixon, serves on the Granite City Regional Wastewater Treatment Board, which conducts business with the sanitary district.

Board members also questioned whether Charlotte Dixon is officially a Democrat, the sanitary district seat’s designated political affiliation, to which Prenzler replied that he couldn’t find evidence she voted in a primary.

The board appointed Bobby Collins Sr. to the Madison County Housing Authority to complete the unexpired term of Mike Skoklo, who resigned.

Pontoon Beach receives loan for new park

The board authorized a three-year, three percent interest $84,000 loan to the village of Pontoon Beach to build Long Lake Park. The funding is through the Metro East Park and Recreation District, a sales tax-funded organization that assists local governments in Madison and St. Clair counties with park and trail projects.

Environmental grants

The board approved funding for school environmental projects. The funds come from landfill tipping fees.

The grants will go to:

County-sponsored competitions and programs: $25,250

Continuing education for green school coordinators: $3,500

Coordinator and school recognition: $5,500

School grants and incentives: $32,000