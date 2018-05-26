Riding the MCT trails

× Expand photo by Jason White A bridge spans a creek on the Nature Trail near Edwardsville.

A pink-hued lizard skitters across the path as I pedal through a forest dripping with morning rain and smelling of freshly turned soil. I stop briefly to look at a rocky stream, a thin sliver of silver framed by a green shroud of leaves.

This is a return trip to the Madison County Transit trail system, former railroad rights of way that have been transformed into mostly paved trails for walking, biking, and other non-motorized travel.

I park at SIUE’s Ralph Korte Stadium and start my ride southbound on the Bluff Trail. From there, I gear down for the Nature Trail, heading uphill toward Edwardsville. Rain from last night and this morning has swollen small creeks visible from wooden bridges spanning ravines. Trees flank both sides of the trail, forming a shady canopy for travelers.

As I approach Edwardsville’s urban center, underpasses traverse streets so trail users don’t have to slow down or risk getting hit by a car. The trail also has frequent signs and pavement markers, so it’s hard to get lost.

Unless you’re me, that is. Despite being a borderline map obsessive, I miss my Goshen Trail turnoff. I suspect something’s wrong when suburban homes give way to farm fields. Sure enough, at the next parking lot I learn I’m on another route, but instead of turning around I decide to make it a longer trip and turn west on the Schoolhouse Trail.

This is one of the more scenic sections of the trip, passing steep hillsides, mature forests, and a stream, muddy and burbling with runoff. I stop for the restroom at Drost Park in Maryville; as I pedal away a water snake swims away from shore in an s-shaped back-and-forth motion.

He’s not the only wildlife. I encounter a turtle near Horseshoe Lake, maybe 8 inches in diameter; rabbits scurrying into tall weeds at trail’s edge; a groundhog nonchalantly going about his business, colorful cardinals. The rarest sighting happens when I’m back on the Nature Trail, knees creaking as I approach the end of the 28-mile ride. A movement overhead catches my attention; a large bird flies farther down the trail. He’s hidden by trees so I can’t tell what he is, but a few minutes later I see him again — an owl, taking off from his perch on a branch about 15 feet up.

That’s all the inspiration I need to push my middle-aged frame through the last couple of miles, back on the Nature Trail. Just as I’m about to make the turnoff to return to my vehicle, I notice an old log cabin I’d never seen before and a path behind it, heading into the woods. But they’ll have to wait until next time.

