Riding the rails, making history

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos by Melissa Meske A view of the pair of new High Speed Rail “Amtrak Midwest” locomotives on display at the Amtrak St. Louis station. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos by Melissa Meske Tour guide Rich Eichhorst, in the red shirt, talks to several of the AAR group as they rest outside facilities near the St. Louis post office facility and across from historic Union Station during their walkabout on Saturday, Oct. 7. Prev Next

A group of train and rail enthusiasts had a final destination with history on Saturday, Oct. 7 as many of them departed on their first train excursion leaving Alton’s new station.

From Alton and Godfrey, along with nearby communities of Jerseyville and Bunker Hill, 37 of these pioneers made their way across the Mississippi River to St. Louis, pulling into the Amtrak station there and embarking on a walking tour of the historic district before re-boarding for the trip back home.

The first train excursion from the new Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center to Amtrak’s St. Louis Gateway Station was hosted by the American Association of Railroaders Inc. Rich Eichhorst served as the group’s tour guide, providing historical commentary while on the Amtrak train as well as guiding the group on the half-mile, one-hour walking tour around St. Louis Union Station. Eichhorst has been leading such tours for the past 50 years, since the beginning of the AAR, a non-profit educational and historical organization based out of St. Louis.

Gathering at the Alton station at 10:30 a.m., the group boarded the train a short time later, after some initial instruction and commentary from Eichhorst and also securing their provided lunches. During the trip westbound, Eichhorst noted such things as that it takes approximately two minutes by rail to travel from Alton’s new station and pass by the former Alton Amtrak station on College Avenue.

He also noted that while the High Speed Rail locomotives are making their way along the rails now, HSR passenger cars are still a few years out. Eichhorst also said that the High Speed Rail lines in Illinois right now are from Alton to Joliet and Joliet to Chicago, and China will soon lead the world with its development of its HSR transportation systems.

During the train car ride, there were many sights for passengers to see that could not be experienced by automobile along the roads and highways. Among them were fantastic views of the iconic St. Louis Arch, as well as lesser known but equally impressive views of the industrial and merchant districts that often align themselves with the rails, such as Granite City Pickling and Warehouse Inc., a Bissinger’s chocolate facility, a train car yard, Lumiere Place, Busch Stadium and even a memorable view of the MSD wastewater treatment plant.

Pulling into the St. Louis station, passengers on Amtrak’s ALN to STL trip were also impressed with the two-tier colored glass design of the station along with the pair of new High Speed Rail “Amtrak Midwest” locomotives on display at the station. The St. Louis Gateway Station also serves as the Greyhound bus terminal in St. Louis.

As a part of the two-hour layover in St. Louis, those who wanted to participate went on a walking sightseeing tour around Union Station, where they saw first-hand the current and former facilities that once serviced the rail and bus passengers as well as city residents and visitors. Many of the participants reminisced about Union Station in its heyday, particularly as they passed by the historical entrance doors that are now shuttered, as is most of the mall.

Eichhorst said that Union Station was built in 1894, and after being closed for a number of years, reopened in 1985. Two significant highlights of the walking tour were Union Station Hotel and seeing the murals inside the circa 1935 United States Post Office facility, which were created as a part of projects carried out under President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the United States Civil Service Commission he brought to fruition.

Plaques on the exterior of Union Station Hotel provided detailed documentation as a national historical landmark, a designation awarded in 1970. Inside, the views in the lobby and grand ballroom mesmerized many of the visitors with its stained glass displays and stunning architectural design features.

During the trip, Eichhorst shared other commentary with the excursion group, such as, “At one time, St. Louis has 29 railroads coming in, now it has 7. It used to be the second largest rail hub in the country, second only to Chicago. Now it is third, behind Chicago and Kansas City.” He also noted that he has experienced many “firsts and lasts” in his past 50 years of interacting with transportation’s history, including being the holder of the last ticket sold from the former College Avenue Amtrak station in Alton and the first ticket holder from Alton’s new station.

Arriving back at the Alton RMTC just minutes before 4 p.m., the group reflected unanimously on leaving with an even greater appreciation of the history of the rails and the trains that ride them. Eichhorst said that the AAR plans to host its next ALN to STL excursion next spring.

AAR offers over 50 different types of historical and educational excursions throughout the year — a mix of local, regional and nationwide adventures. For more information, contact Eichhorst at (314) 631-3131.

Perhaps the one negative came as those pioneers tried to leave. With only one gate for exiting the Alton station’s parking lot, and the requirement to pay the $5 parking fee by debit or credit card before the liftgate will rise, traffic was backed up for about 15 minutes at the gate. It is an important part of planning your next train trip, however. The first two hours of parking at the Alton station are free, followed by a $5 per day charge. St. Louis’ Amtrak station charges $9 per day for extended parking.