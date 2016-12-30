Ringing in the Riverbend’s 2017

× Expand Guests celebrate New Year’s Eve last year at the Atrium Hotel in Alton.

Argosy Casino’s $25K New Year’s Eve Celebration

1 Piasa St., Alton

Noon to midnight Dec. 31

The Argosy Casino will host $1,000 free slot play with a drawing every two hours. Enjoy food, cocktails and live music from Big George Jr. and NGK Band. For more information, call (800) 711-4263 or visit argosyalton.com.

The Atrium Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bash

3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton

7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1

The Atrium Hotel’s New Year’s Eve Ballroom Bash features entertainment by Borderline. A general admission ticket price of $35 includes the show, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, two beverage coupons and a cash bar. There is no reserved seating and no outside food or drink is allowed. Must be 21 to attend. For more information and package deals, call (618) 462-1220 or visit atriumhotel.com.

Bluff City Grill

424 E. Broadway, Alton

6:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Ring in 2017 at Bluff City Grill’s New Year’s Eve Bash featuring The UltraViolets, a St. Louis party band with a mix of music. The UltraViolets will be playing upstairs where drinks will be served, along with a champagne toast at midnight. The show is free, lasting from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. There is no cover charge. Dinner and drinks will still be available downstairs. For more information, call (618) 433- 8288.

New Year’s Eve at the Collinsville VFW

VFW Post 5691

1234 Vandalia St., Collinsville

6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1

A general admission ticket price of $50 includes reserved table seating, an all-you-can-eat dinner; all-you-can-drink soda, beer, wine and rail drinks; party favors, DJ and dancing, and karaoke in the lounge. Add a bottle of champagne at midnight for $10 extra. Must be 21 to attend. Transportation will be available with Uber and Riverbend Taxi. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (618) 344-7195 or visit collinsvillevfw.org.

Glen-Ed New Year’s Eve Family Celebration

YMCA Meyer Center

7348 Goshen Road, Edwardsville

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 31

The Glen-Ed Last Night is returning for its 14th annual fundraiser and New Year’s Eve celebration with a drug-free, alcohol-free, family-friendly environment. Last year’s event raised more than $10,000 for local entities and approximately 800 people attended. All proceeds benefit the Metro East Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Edwardsville High School E.P.I.C Club, Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (A.S.A.P) and the Glen-Ed Food Pantry. Activities include a bounce house, carnival games, giant inflatable, interactive games, rock wall climbing, roller skating, DJ, children’s games and activities, bingo with prizes, raffle drawing, balloon artists and food and beverages are available. Admission is $5 per person and children younger than 3 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call (618) 977-9570 or visit glenedlastnight.com.

Southern Gospel New Year’s Eve Concert

Bethalto Church of God

800 E. Bethalto Drive, Bethalto

7 p.m. Dec. 31

Featuring Mark 209, The Wanda Mountain Boys and The Chosen Ones, this is a concert for all ages. Make sure to arrive early for prime seating, and a suggested donation of $10 will be appreciated. For more information and upcoming concerts, call (618) 616-2815 or email southerngospel4u@aol.com.

Alton VFW New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet

Alton VFW, 4445 Alby, Alton

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet, 6-8 p.m. Dance with music by Nightlife from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $25 per person, $30 at the door. For more information, call (618) 466-6883.

New Year’s Eve at The Franchise

The Franchise, 601 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River

New Year’s Eve Party featuring champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (618) 259-2413.

Celebrating safely

A few common sense reminders:

• Do not drink and drive.

• Make sure to stay hydrated and alternate alcoholic drinks with water.

• Make sure to keep an eye on your drink at all times.

• Do not drink alcohol on an empty stomach.

• Make sure someone knows your whereabouts at all times.

• Have a designated driver or taxi plan in place. If you’re not drinking, consider being a designated driver to keep the roads safe.

