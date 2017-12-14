Rising from the ashes

× Expand Photo by Frank Prager Amy Wozniak, her daughter Della Sander and members of the Granite City Shriners display some of the toys collected for Shriners Hospitals.

GRANITE CITY — The Park Avenue warehouse fire in St. Louis that started on the morning of Nov. 15 was so massive it still had firefighters on the scene the following morning. Numerous businesses and organizations suffered the loss of everything they had stored at the facility.

One of those storage areas contained the gifts the Shriners organization collects to provide items for children in 22 St. Louis area Shriners hospitals. Blankets, toys, stuffed animals and other items collected by the Shriners and given to children during hospital stays and at the organization’s annual Christmas party were lost.

Hearing the news, Granite City resident Amy Wozniak wanted to find a way she could help.

“I saw this as a chance to give back,” she said.

Wozniak’s 11-year-old daughter Della Sander has been in and out of the hospital numerous times since the family moved to this area in 2010. Suffering from hip dysplasia, she has required multiple surgeries, medications and medical devices for her condition.

“The hospital has done so much for us, I wanted to do something to help them,” Wozniak said.

She undertook the organization of a massive collection effort to help restock the lost items. She contacted almost 50 businesses in the Granite City area, getting them to serve as collection points for donations.

“I found out that the Shriners had enough items for babies and little children but needed help stocking the things for teenagers,” she said. “I got the list of items they needed collected and provided that to the collection points.”

Collections will be forwarded to the Granite City Ainad Shriners organization, which is handling distribution to St. Louis area Shriners hospitals.

Wozniak said the response has been overwhelming. Items like Blu-ray players, stuffed animals, Lego sets, games and puzzles have poured in.

The Granite City Police Department donated 100 new teddy bears from Kohl’s department store. Wozniak said a woman from Edwardsville brought in 10 bags of new toys. Olin Corp. also made significant donations to the campaign.

“One of the challenges has been finding a place to store everything before we take it to the Shriners,” Wozniak said.

She said the Granite City police and fire departments have helped to house the donations.

The official campaign ended Dec. 6 when Wozniak collected everything for transportation to the Shriners. However, she points out anyone wanting to help can still contribute money by requesting a donation envelope. Envelopes can be obtained by sending an email to Wozniak at sendtoamynow@gmail.com and providing the mailing address.

Wozniak said the effort gives children facing challenges a chance to feel normal.

“These kids are going through a lot,” she said. “This is a chance to help a great organization and give the kids some comfort.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter