Rubbish reboot

× Expand The city of Wood River is contemplating an overhaul of its trash service using blue trash carts provided by Republic Services for trash pickup, similar to what Alton, Glen Carbon and other area municipalities use.

WOOD RIVER — Filth or fortune … for those who live in the city, a new cost-saving service may ensure they see plenty of both.

The City Council decided June 5 to table the approval of an ordinance authorizing the execution of a 10-year solid waste and recycling agreement with Allied Waste Transportation, d/b/a (doing business as) Republic Services of Edwardsville.

The ordinance will be up for a vote at the next regularly scheduled board meeting June 19.

If passed, new trash receptacles provided to residents would go into circulation within the next year. Blue-lid carts would contain trash, while green-lid carts would be available for recyclable products.

During the meeting, Wood River resident Mary Poeling said there wasn’t enough information presented to the community about the change from a manual system trash pickup system to an automated system. Council member Tom Stalcup suggested the authorization be tabled until the residents had a chance to review the information.

“I have had people stop me on the street to ask questions about the new service,” council member Gale Ufert said.

Under the new agreement, Republic would provide each household with two trash cans at no charge; one for trash and one for recycling. If people find the normal trash cans (95-gallon bins measuring 45 3/8 inches tall and 27 1/2 inches wide, with depth of 33 1/4 inches) are too large for them to handle, a smaller version would be made available.

The trash cans are on display at City Hall, 111 N. Wood River Ave., for residents to inspect.

With the new system, there would be three major areas where residents would see a difference in service. Residents who have their trash picked up in the alley will have to take their trash out to the curb because the automated trucks are too large to drive in alleys. Second, trash will be picked up every week, but recycling will be picked up every other week.

Also, the city currently provides two predetermined days per year for large item pickup, one in the spring and one in the fall. Under the new system, each resident will have two major trash pickup days per year at their choosing.

“This is a big change for the residents of Wood River, but the automated system is a cleaner and more efficient way to pick up trash,” Wood River Public Works Director Stephen Palin said. “Any time there is change, people are uncomfortable and it causes confusion. Although it will take some time to get used to, this is a better system for the residents of Wood River.”

Maguire said she has inquired with other area municipalities about the trash service and received positive feedback.

“Wood River is one of only three municipalities in the Metro East that still has manual trash pickup,” she said. “If we do not automate trash pickup, the cost will increase by 21percent for each household in 2018. We have received bids from several companies to assure that we get the best prices possible for the citizens of Wood River.”

People would see a savings of approximately $3 on their trash bills.

Poeling also asked how older and disabled residents will be able to get their trash to the curb.

“If a resident is unable to take out their trash and has acquired a doctor’s note, Republic will help get their trash from the house to the curb,” Maguire said.

Joell Aguirre, manager of municipal services at Republic Services, provided a number of benefits to the city, including cost savings, safety and manpower.

“Automated trucks only have one driver, where a manual truck must have two,” she said. “Also, the truck does the lifting, not the men working. Residents can choose either a 95-gallon or a 65-gallon cart, and carts are replaced free of charge due to natural wear and tear.

“Automated trash pickup makes the community cleaner and promotes higher recycling rates,” she said. “Republic Services has worked with Wood River for months to develop a contract that would deliver the best service and costs to the citizens.”

