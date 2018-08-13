River Road to be reduced to one lane

× Expand roadwork

Illinois 100 from State Street in Alton to the Jersey County line will be intermittently restricted to one lane in each direction during daylight hours beginning Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

This work is required to do pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

The department advises drivers to follow construction signs and drive with caution through the work zones. Delays should be expected and the use of alternate routes may be beneficial.

More information is available online and on the IDOT District 8 Twitter page.

