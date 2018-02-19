Riverbend Earth Day Festival accepting vendors

GODFREY — Vendor registration is open for the seventh annual Riverbend Earth Day Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Piasa Harbor along the Great River Road (Illinois 100).

The rain-or-shine event is free and open to the public. It offers local entertainment, food vendors, artisans market, environmental education, and more. This year’s event is sponsored by Old Bakery Beer Co. with room to spare for newcomers.

The Nature Institute is partnering with the Sierra Club, the Great Rivers Land Trust and the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center/Lewis and Clark Community College for this day of live music, local food, nature activities, and more.

Organizers are looking to showcase nature, conservation or outdoors-focused groups that would like to share information about their services or provide an educational activity for children or adults. The festival also highlights local eco-artisans and farmers. This event aims to bring residents together to celebrate nature, wildlife, local business and sustainable living.

Food vendors that are interested in creating meals for guests are $75; for-profit businesses, including local farmers and pre-packaged foods, are $35; and nonprofit tables are $10. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Interested vendors looking to add to this year’s dozen vendors can register and find more information on the institute’s website. Registration ends March 30.

The Riverbend Earth Day Festival planning committee is also searching for volunteers to assist them with the event.

For more information, contact The Nature Institute at (618) 466-9930 or info@TheNatureInstitute.org.

