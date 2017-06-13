Riverbend Family Ministries honors girl’s memory

× Expand Those present at the awarding of the Grace Skief Memorial Volunteer Scholarship are (from left) Kim Skief, Elizabeth Hanke, Brett Skief, Lauren Robinson and Riverbend Family Ministries board president Wiley Davis.

WOOD RIVER — Riverbend Family Ministries board members presented this year’s winners for the Grace Skief Memorial Volunteer Scholarship.

Both recipients graduated on the National Honor Society list. Lauren Robinson graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School and Elizabeth Hanke graduated from Alton High School.

The scholarship is named after 11 year-old Grace Skief, who was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a type of cancer that attacks the brain stem. She was diagnosed in April 2015 and lost her battle in July. Skief and her family attended Riverbend Family Ministries’ annual trivia fundraiser and she would volunteer as a runner, collecting everyone’s answer sheets.

“Her smile could light up an entire room,” Executive Director Tammy Iskarous said. “Gracie’s time on earth was precious. She touched many lives and knew the importance of volunteering and giving back in the community, and that’s what made me realize we had to do something in her honor.”

Iskarous said the scholarship targets students who exemplify the importance of community service and helps Grace’s story live on.

The recipients both plan to attend Lewis and Clark Community College in the fall and will be able to put the $500 scholarship money toward their tuition. Robinson plans to study early childhood education and wants to become a kindergarten teacher. Hanke plans to become a nurse practitioner and will enroll in the nursing program.

The recipients were selected by Grace’s parents, Kim and Brett Skief, the organization’s former board president; Grace’s uncle, Jim Folsom; and Iskarous.

“We looked for applicants who believed in the volunteer spirit and who did more in the community than just fulfill school requirements,” Iskarous said. “Her spirit of loving people and life continues through the recipients.”

Her family continues to raise awareness about the disease and started Grace’s Gift. They raise money to offer financial assistance to families that seek uncovered or alternative treatment options in the form of non-income-based grants.

“In the words of our Grace, while fighting DIPG at the age of 11 and already understanding the value of life, she would always say, ‘Life is too short; you gotta get to the point,’” Kim Skief said. “We at Grace’s Gift strive to do just that, by loving others the way that she would have with her actions of creativity, passion and generosity to beat brain cancer in kids, especially DIPG.”

The family encourages anyone who’s interested in learning more, or to become more inspired by Grace’s story, to visit the websites.

gracelovestogive.org

DefeatDIPG.org

