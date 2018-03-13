Riverbend Family Ministries to host ribbon-cutting for Amare

WOOD RIVER — Riverbend Family Ministries will host a ribbon-cutting for Amare at 10 a.m. Friday, March 23, at 131 E. Ferguson Ave.

Amare, a nonprofit support group for individuals in drug recovery, has a new office space inside the RFM building. Amare founder Ty Bechel and RFM Executive Director Tammy Iskarous have partnered to collaborate and give Amare the resources it needs to grow in the Madison County community.

Amare, Italian for “love,” focuses on just that: loving and helping those in active addiction or early recovery and becoming their resource. Bechel, the organization’s director, is a recovered addict himself and said he is excited about the newly formed alliance. He plans on mitigating the addiction crisis ravishing Madison County.

“Please join us as we welcome Amare into our home and shine a light on something that has become such struggle in our community,” Iskarous said. “Our building will be open, so everyone is welcome to come inside and take a tour as well.”

For more information, visit Amare and Riverbend Family Ministries online.

