RiverBend Growth Association offers inaugural speaker series

GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association invites its members and the public to hear John O’Leary Live Inspired on Tuesday, May 23, at the Alton High School Auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and O’Leary will speak at 7 p.m. Autographed books by O’Leary will be given away as attendance prizes.

“All ages will be inspired by John and his amazing story of how he survived a tragic accident at the age of 9,” an RBGA press release states.

O’Leary is the author of “On Fire,” where he shares his 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life. Rather than being a victim, O’Leary becomes a victor in his own life and he shares his seven choices that aim to empower readers to be victors in every moment.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door, and reservations must be made by calling (618) 467-2280, emailing receptionist@growthassociation.com or registering online at goo.gl/E1sjQ7. Seating is limited.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

