RiverBend Growth Association to recognize community leaders

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association will host its 25th annual State of the RiverBend Luncheon to award Captain of the RiverBend honors to organizations and businesses making a difference through economic enhancement, community involvement, and government and public enhancement.

Honorees will include 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, AdVantage, the Alton School District, Alton Memorial Hospital, Imperial Manufacturing Group, Lewis and Clark Community College, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, and WBGZ Radio.

The growth association will honor Alton Memorial Hospital, Imperial Manufacturing Group, and OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center for economic enhancement. The RBGA will honor 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, AdVantage, and WBGZ Radio for community involvement. The growth association will also honor the Alton School District and Lewis and Clark Community College for government and public enhancement. More information on the accomplishments of these eight honorees will be shared by the growth association at the luncheon.

Nominations were reviewed by the association’s Executive Committee, led by John Roberts of Roberts Motors Inc. and the RBGA’s 2018 chairman.

“We have a respected and deserving group of awardees this year to share with the Riverbend community,” Roberts said. “I look forward to being able to award the Captain’s Hat to each winning organization.”

The association’s 25th annual State of the RiverBend will be Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons with registration and networking starting at 11 a.m. and the program starting at 12:15 p.m. after the buffet luncheon. Individual tickets are available and sponsorships are available as well. Sponsorships include a reserved table of eight, recognition in the State of the RiverBend program, and recognition on the growth association’s website and social media page. If you are interested in an individual ticket or a sponsorship, visit the website, call the office at (618) 467-2280, or email tholmes@growthassociation.com.

