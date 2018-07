WEST ALTON, Mo. | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, has temporarily closed the Riverlands Way parking lot on Riverlands Way.

This closure applies to vehicles only. Visitors will be able to park on Riverlands Way and use the shelter. The closure is necessary to ensure public safety while contractors make repairs to the access area parking lot. The area will not reopen until all repair work is completed.

For more information, call (636) 899-2600.