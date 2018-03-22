Riverlands Way to close Saturday for half marathon

× Expand roadwork

WEST ALTON, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Riverlands Way to vehicle traffic on Saturday.

The road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the annual Alton Half Marathon. Maple Island Access Area will still be available via Red School Road.

For more information, contact Christopher Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at (636) 899-0094.

I-70 to be restricted to one lane near Troy

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Interstate 70 will be intermittently restricted to one lane from the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange to 2 1/2 miles east of the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange starting Monday, April 2, weather permitting.

The restrictions will take place in the eastbound direction between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. and in the westbound direction between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. These restrictions are necessary to install pavement reflectors. All work is expected to be completed by mid-April 2018.

Motorists are urged to use caution, obey warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.

For more information, visit IDOT’s Twitter page and stl-traffic.org.

