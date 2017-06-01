Road district to implement mosquito control measures

× Expand Mitch Burcham, 633rd Civil Engineer Squadron Entomology flight pest controller, drives a truck with a fog machine to reduce mosquito populations at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia on June 6, 2016.

Edwardsville Township Highway Commissioner Danny Picarella announced Thursday the Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge District will once again spray for mosquitoes throughout the summer months.

Spraying will begin, weather permitting, on June 5 and continue through the summer on June 26, July 17, Aug. 7, Aug. 28, and Sept. 18. The mosquito spraying will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will take place along all roads maintained by the district as well as within Edwardsville Township Community Park, 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville.

Picarella calls this spraying “another service the Road and Bridge District provides to the residents of Edwardsville Township.

“The applications are spaced to prevent the development of new mosquito larvae and control the nuisance of an active mosquito population,” he said.

Residents are reminded that while spraying can help control the mosquito population, individuals should continue to take precautions to protect themselves, such as applying insect repellent and checking their property for pools of stagnant water.

For more information, contact the Edwardsville Township Road and Bridge District at (618) 288-9331.

