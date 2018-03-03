Road to a reality check

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alton Encore Cousins Conor B. Lewis and Zack Johnson (from left) took a personal journey, cycling 4,200 miles in 78 days from Astoria, Ore., to New York City fueled by a curiosity about their grandmother’s sudden passing from a rare cancer, mesothelioma, and uncovered a trail of broken families bound by asbestos along the way. Their documentary film, "Dirty Laundry," will make its public debut at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival from March 15-17.

For most, late-night television commercials that begin with, “Have you been diagnosed with…?” are all that people know about mesothelioma.

Two twenty-something cousins didn’t know much about it, either. But their grandmother’s death from mesothelioma put it on their radar, and now they’ve taken on a mission of raising awareness and letting people know it’s not just something of the past.

Conor B. Lewis, 29, of St. Louis, and Zack Johnson, 24, of Alton, are ready for their moving, personal, and informative film to be seen all around the world. Their launch of the story in a public forum begins when the documentary, “Dirty Laundry,” debuts on the big screen at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival from March 15-17.

“‘Dirty Laundry’ is a 75-minute film,” he said. “It is focused on Zack and me as we go across the country by bicycle. We meet up with people along the way and while that part of the storyline is running, we are also talking with our family members to try and understand our grandmother’s illness better.”

“The through line of the story is that Zack and I sit down in turn and talk with our deceased grandmother,” Lewis said. “The way we are able to talk with grandma one more time was Conor’s true creativity at work.”

By cycling across the country from Astoria, Ore., to New York City — 4,200 miles in 78 days — to increase the awareness of the issue, these two young men were also able to document personal stories from families all over the United States who shared candidly how mesothelioma has changed their worlds.

“In 2012, our grandmother died of pleural mesothelioma, which is basically a rare lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure,” Lewis said. “She was 90 years old, so it wasn’t totally shocking to Zack or me.”

The two had been looking for a new film project.

“Someone saw a cycling documentary, and we had been looking for a new project to approach,” Lewis said.

“We recognized a big need for something like this,” Johnson said. “People from our generation mostly know about asbestos and meso from those late-night commercials, ‘have you been diagnosed with…’. So that’s all anybody knows. Almost no one knows that it’s still legal or how still present it is in their daily lives. Or even what it is.”

“Video was something we had both done previously. We had never done anything like this long form, though. The most had been about 10 minutes,” Lewis said.

“I knew I couldn’t be the best asbestos advocate; I’m just not made for that,” Lewis added. “There are people out there who are phenomenal at that, who do it all the time. That’s not our skill set.”

While telling their grandmother’s story, the film documents personal stories of others who have been affected by asbestos exposure and mesothelioma, including those who were lost too young to mesothelioma and those who still live with it every day, along with the challenges faced by residents in Libby, Mont. and Ambler, Pa.

Why the film title, “Dirty Laundry”? That came from Johnson.

“I was listening to Don Henley’s song ‘Dirty Laundry.’ I love the Eagles, and Don Henley is just great. I was singing along with it, and it got me to thinking about just how grandma had gotten sick. And I thought, that’s it, this film needs to be called ‘Dirty Laundry.’”

Lewis added, “The name really tells the whole story. It encapsulates a double meaning, one that is uncovered in the stories of the film as they unfold and in the way in which our grandmother ended up with mesothelioma.”

The cousins’ grandfather worked at Shell Oil Refinery in Roxana as a pipe insulator from the 1940s or ‘50s to the 1980s: 30 or 40 years, they estimated.

The project officially launched for Lewis and Johnson in April 2016. Their cross-country bicycle trek took from August to October 2016. After that, they were in production.

“In the process of developing this story, riding our bikes cross-country was the most expensive and challenging part for us,” Lewis said. “Technology and computers did the rest, which was the easy part.”

Before starting their journey on two wheels from Oregon to New York City, they first flew out to San Francisco and Los Angeles to meet with key people interviewed in the film. Once those interviews were complete, the duo flew to Astoria, Ore., to begin their bicycle tour.

Lewis said they had a support vehicle on the route with them for the first part of the tour, but they were on their own for the second part.

“The bike ride almost killed us,” Lewis said. “It was definitely hard.”

Johnson added, “But it was the job for two and a half months.”

“Our main focus a lot of times was, ‘Don’t get hit by a semi-truck,’” Lewis said. “We almost died, I don’t know how many times. I saw Zack almost get killed by a car; I’m not kidding.”

Lewis directed and produced “Dirty Laundry.” He was born and raised in St. Louis, and still lives there with his wife. But his parents are from Illinois. His mother is from Springfield and his father is from Roxana. He started out in photojournalism in college but ended up pursuing a bachelor of fine arts degree. He worked with video and photography all through college and had also previously worked in digital media advertising.

Johnson, the assistant director, has lived in Alton for the past two-plus years but grew up in Roxana. In college, he dual-majored in communications and exercise science and had “always played around with videomaking.” Another key player in the making of this documentary was producer Bryan Lemon, who also wrote several parts.

Both Lewis and Johnson admitted they surprised themselves with what they learned — and what they felt — many times throughout the project.

“After going through towns defined by asbestos and learning about people’s lives who have been completely shifted by asbestos, I came to the realization that all of this comes down to greed, a greedy corporate decision,” Johnson said. “They were making so much money by mining and producing products with asbestos that it was worth it to do, and to worry about the employees and their suing of them later.

“And that’s nuts. Companies knew for so, so long what asbestos was doing, but they were willing to face that because they were making money hand-over-fist. Our grandmother didn’t just die of cancer; she died from corporate negligence. She died from a sad, hard thing, with people being treated unfairly.”

“Then the burden was on because you know and care about all these people now,” Lewis said. “The burden became to tell their story well and truthfully. The film is a really beautiful merge of journalism and narrative storytelling.”

Lewis also said he felt motivated now to share what to do if you find asbestos in your house.

“Well, obviously the first thing to do is call in a professional.

“We’re still not certain what a ‘safe level’ of exposure is. Doctors will tell you there is no safe level, and I would side with the doctors. But at the end of the day, it is about what you’re comfortable with and minimizing your exposure and risk to your family. If you can’t afford to get it out of your house, then find a way to seal it up, to never touch it again. But don’t do any of it yourself.”

In fact, as the movie indicates, there are 12,000 to 15,000 Americans dying from asbestos-related diseases every year. And there are many more startling stories, facts, details and developments within those 75 minutes of storyline that are likely to make viewers think even more about the prevalence of asbestos in today’s world.

What’s next?

“The goal ultimately is to get it on a widely available stream,” Lewis said. “What we’re doing right now is submitting to the film festivals with hopes that it will get picked up on a larger scale. We are excited for it to show at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival in March. We are also hopeful for more festivals, and to work with other asbestos awareness organizations to get as many public showings of this as possible within the next year.”

For now, you can watch a trailer for the movie through their social media presence. Track the progress of “Dirty Laundry” and its story on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by following @asbestosmovie. You can also view the trailer and keep up on the progress on the movie’s website.

