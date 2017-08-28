Road to remembrance

× 1 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Snyder’s widow, Elizabeth (left), reacts to the unveiling alongside Snyder’s parents, Dick and Peggy, his 2-year-old son, Malachi, and relative Korby Snyder. × 2 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Peggy Snyder praises the audience and asks first responders to raise their hands to be recognized. × 3 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz St. Louis County Police Chief John Belmar shares memories about Snyder. × 4 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Grandchildren help Dick and Peggy Snyder pull the cover off the sign. × 5 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Malachi shares a smile with Alton Police Chaplain Byron Watson, who says the Snyders have become his adopted family. × 6 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz A sizeable crowd watches the sign’s unveiling. × 7 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Guest speaker Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Kimberly Coughran tells stories about Snyder, who worked for her in the parks department, and how he admired the village’s parks. × 8 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Elizabeth Snyder talks to reporters after the ceremony. × 9 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Dick Snyder shares insights about his son and how he went into pre-law school, ending with a short story of how Blake drove to Granite City on his motorcycle to start his relationship with his future wife. × 10 of 10 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Blake’s brother Adam and his family listen to guest speakers and the accolades they gave his brother. Prev Next

As of Saturday, it is official — a section of Illinois 100 in Godfrey has been named after fallen St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.

A ceremony unveiling the plaque and dedicating the road, now the Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway, took place Aug. 26 at Lars-Hoffman Park in Godfrey.

“We are all grateful for Officer Snyder’s service as a law enforcement officer and as a member of our community,” State Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) said. “Renaming Route 100 will allow members of our community to remember and honor the sacrifice he made.”

Beiser and state Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) sponsored House Joint Resolution 1 after hearing from Godfrey community leaders, including Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick, that they would like to rename the road after Snyder. A Godfrey native, Snyder was killed in the line of duty when he was responding to a call in St. Louis County last October. Beiser’s legislation designates Illinois 100 throughout the village limits of Godfrey as Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.

“Blake Snyder was a hero,” McCormick said. “He faithfully served our community to make it a better place. Renaming this stretch of Route 100 will remind us of his kindness, compassion and bravery for years to come.”

In addition to his widow and son, Snyder’s parents, brother and other family members, along with close friends, attended the ceremony.

“An attack on a police officer is in many ways an attack on the fabric of our society,” Haine said.

“Blake’s death changed our lives,” his mother, Peggy, said. “I think it changed a lot of people’s lives. I think it gave us the opportunity to realize what you do as first responders.”

