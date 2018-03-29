Roadside fatalities prompt ISP warning to motorists

Illinois State Police officials are reminding motorists of the dangers of getting out of a vehicle after being involved in a crash or stranded on the road.

Three pedestrian fatalities have occurred on Illinois roads within the last week. The Governors Highway Safety Association reported the number of pedestrian fatalities in 2017 was at a 25-year high.

The ISP suggests the following if you are involved in a crash or find yourself stranded on the road.

• Resist the urge to immediately exit the vehicle. Generally, the safest place is in your vehicle with the seat belt on.

• If your vehicle is in a lane of traffic and you can safely move it, please do so.

• Call 911 to report the crash before you call home or your insurance company.

• If you must exit the vehicle, move off the road and keep your eyes on traffic. Do not try to direct traffic or step in front of traffic to try to wave down help.

