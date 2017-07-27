Rock of all ages

A rock-solid new trend has made its way to Granite City.

Residents of all ages have been expressing their creative skills by painting rocks and pebbles and hiding them throughout the community. According to Lauren Dix, founder of the Granite Rocks (Illinois) Facebook page, this is a project to spread joy and cheer.

“It’s real simple,” she said. “You can paint a rock and hide it, hunt for rocks and if you find a rock, you can take a photo and post it to the Facebook page. You can either keep the rocks you find, or rehide them.”

Dix first learned of the rock trend when she saw it was happening in St. Jacob, Ill., and other parts of the country. After creating the Facebook page, more than 1,000 people joined within the first week. The group now has more than 7,000 members.

“I thought this sounded like a good idea and a lot of fun,” she said. “I never thought it would take off the way it did.”

Dix watches over a group of second-grade girls, and with their help, the rock trend became an overnight sensation in Granite City.

“The mission of these girls is to do positive things and community service projects for Granite City,” Dix said. “They started off with 75 rocks, painted them and hid them all over town.”

Rocks have not only been placed in popular outdoor areas such as Wilson Park, they have also been sighted at local businesses, restaurants and office waiting room.

“The whole community has gotten involved,” Dix said. “The girls painted over 100 rocks and donated them to the Granite City Police Department so they can put rocks in their cars and place them around while they are out on duty. Local businesses such as Ravanelli’s have prize rocks, meaning if you find one of their rocks, bring it in and you’ll get a free desert.”

Dix wants to make it clear that everybody can join in on the fun. There has been speculation by some on the Facebook page this is only geared towards children.

“Anyone can participate,” she said. “People with kids, without kids, toddlers, grandparents — this is meant for everybody.”

Granite City resident Ammee Price, a mother of four, thinks this project has been beneficial not only for her own children, but for everyone who is involved.

“It’s providing quality time for families,” she said. “Kids, parents, grandparents and siblings are being able to explore their creative side and enjoy the beautiful nature of Granite City. This is a way for kids to be outside instead of getting in trouble or sitting in front of the TV or tablets.”

According to Dix, this project has been a great way for people to show off their creativity.

“We have had some great, unique-looking rocks,” she said. “Anything you can think of, we have some crazy-talented residents here in Granite City. There have been rocks with Wonder Woman on them, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Harry Potter rocks. One girl has been doing glitter rocks: everything and anything. Someone even did like a Tiffany’s rock. The rock was square and someone painted it the Tiffany blue and tied a ribbon and fake rings to it. People are getting so elaborate.”

In addition to benefiting the Granite City community, the trend has also helped local charities.

“We did a fundraiser by selling t-shirts,” Dix said. “The picture printed on the shirts were of actual rocks that have been found and it said, ‘Granite Rocks 2017.’ We raised $630 and I had people on the Facebook page suggest local charities or organizations that could maybe use a little bit of help. People sent me a list and I did a poll vote. It was decided to split the money between two charities, the Granite City APA and TWIGS Lunch Program. They each got a check for $315. I couldn’t believe we sold this many shirts.”

Dix thinks people are going to soon get tired of the rock trend, but people continue to prove her wrong.

“The Facebook group grows by leaps and bounds every day,” she said. “There’s no sign of slowing down any time soon.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter