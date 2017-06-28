Rock-solid

Riverbend natives Brooke Gvillo and her aunt Tina Ortiz have found a creative way to provide inspiration to those in need all over the world.

Their painted pebbles of prose and imagery are popping up throughout the region, and can fit in the palm of your hand and travel wherever you need them to go.

“This is a way to spread joy and happiness through the community,” Gvillo said. “The idea came from the Kindness Rocks Project and is all over the United States. We noticed that it hadn’t hit this area. We thought it would be a great way to get the community involved in a family-friendly event.”

Gvillo and Ortiz encourage anyone of all ages to paint rocks, hide them and post pictures to the Riverbend Rockers Facebook page.

“To participate, all you need to do is paint rocks, label them with the group’s name, hide them and enjoy searching for them around the community,” Gvillo said.

Ortiz and Gvillo just launched their Facebook community group and page, Riverbend Rockers IL., on June 22.

“And as of right now, we already have over 1,000 members in less than a week,” Gvillo said June 26.

She and Ortiz hope to see the posted photos grow significantly by summer’s end and to keep growing as the years go by.

“We are super-excited about how involved the community has been with this event with only a few days in,” Gvillo said. “We can’t wait to see how it grows this summer.”

Ortiz lives now in Florida, and it is really popular there.

“She has seen it being joy to many people of all ages,” Gvillo said.

Riverbend Rockers encompasses Alton, Bethalto, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, Wood River, and beyond.

“People from the area don’t need to start their own group — they can just join this one,” Gvillo said. “The more people that join and participate, the more fun it is.”

Toni Leigh Waggoner of Granite City posted on the local Facebook page that she was glad to have found the site.

“It is getting children active and off the electronic devices,” she said. “I will be getting my children involved.”

Vickie Hopkins of Party on Broadway in Alton also saw the group on Facebook and contacted Ortiz to find out how she could participate.

“I think this is something great that can really get the community involved,” Hopkins said. “This is something that can bring people together.”

On Friday, Hopkins held her first rock-painting party for both adults and children at her Party on Broadway location, 302 E. Broadway, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. She said she plans for this to be just the first in a series of rock-painting activities she will host.

For more information on how to attend one of her rock-painting events, call (314) 795-9003.

The Kindness Rocks Project, the inspiration for Riverbend Rockers, was created by Megan Murphy of Cape Cod, Mass., to spread inspiration and motivation for unsuspecting recipients through random inspirational rocks dropped along the way.

According to Murphy’s website, she lives near the ocean and walks the beach daily, seeking insight and a peaceful place to think. Murphy said during difficult or stressful moments in her life, she found herself looking for “signs” on her morning walk, such as a heart-shaped rock or a piece of sea glass, perceiving these small beach treasures as divine messages of random inspiration. She thought others must do the same, and it was because of this she started the Kindness Rocks Project.

Murphy’s project started out as a hobby — painting and dropping a few rocks at a time along the beach and at other random places. Through her website, she began receiving messages from strangers about how much the rock they found meant to them. So she stepped up her rock painting and started an online presence, encouraging others to join in. Her hobby has turned into a movement that has spread around the world.

