Rock the Hops is back

Rock The Hops is a celebration of music, art, and craft beer taking place over multiple venues in historic Downtown Alton from 2 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18.

In its fourth year, Rock The Hops furthers the mission of shining a light on the burgeoning music and arts scene in the Metro East and ST. Louis area, and pairing this creative culture with craft beer from some of the best breweries in the region. Rock The Hops is the first and only event in the Metro East to combine and highlight the three channels of artisan culture.

"We pride ourselves on presenting the best regional beer, musicians, and artisans at local bars and restaurants in our historic downtown district," organizer Drew Mader said. "Rock The Hops was named 'Best Festival of 2016' by the Alton CVB, and has become a major influence over the festival style event culture here in town. In the wake of beating out 10,000 small towns all over the country to earn a feature on season three of Hulu Series Small Business Revolution, there is an electricity flowing through Alton right now, which we believe will contribute to 2018 being the biggest year for Rock The Hops yet. The event has sold out every year, and we hope to continue this tradition."

Beer styles offered this year include Narrow Gauge Brewing, Heavy Riff, 4 Hands Brewing Company, 4204-Main Street Brewing Company, Third Wheel Brewing, Big Muddy, Destihl, The Hop Brewery, Six Mile Bridge, Grafton Winery & Brew Haus, Peel Brewing Company, Recess Brewing, Schlafly, The Old Bakery Beer Company, Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., Breckenridge, Goose Island, Big Muddy, Elysian, Sweetwater, and Unita, among others.

Visual artists, makers, and vendors will be stationed throughout the event. Featured musical performances include CaveofswordS, Hope and Therapy, Blank Generation, Lauren Waters, Jr. Clooney, Polyshades, Biff K'narly and the Reptilians, Grass and Stone, Syna So Pro, Prairie Rehab, and more.

Destinations on the list so far include The Old Bakery Beer Company, Post Commons, Germania Brew Haus, Tony's Restaurant & 3rd Street Cafe, Chez Marilyn, and Bottle and Barrel.

Paid admission grants you access to beer sampling at each venue, a souvenir tasting glass, a map, and access to shuttles.

To purchase tickets, go to rockthehops2018.brownpapertickets.com.