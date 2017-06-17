Rockin’ with Robert returns to Alton on June 20

ALTON — The Upper Alton Association announces the eighth annual Rockin’ with Robert summer concert series from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday in June, July, and August.

The public is invited to enjoy these free family-friendly events at the Robert Wadlow Statue on the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine campus, 2800 College Ave. in Alton.

The organization will present Bud Summers on June 20. He will perform a blues, jazz, and rock mix of original and cover songs. The next concerts will be July 18 and Aug. 15.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will offset the expenses of the event, along with gift baskets. Sponsorships are available; call (618) 465-6303 for details. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled.

The mission of the Upper Alton Association is to support future improvements to the Upper Alton area for residents and businesses. The organization sponsors the installation of U.S. flags on light poles for all federal holidays, maintenance of the hanging flower baskets during the summer months, coordination of the Souper Saturday dining event, installation of holiday decorations during the winter, and supports the City-Wide Litter Clean Up. New volunteers are welcome, and membership is open to anyone. Dues are $75 for businesses and only $15 for residents. Meetings are at 8 a.m. the third Thursday of every month at Senior Services Plus, 2603 N. Rodgers.

upperalton.com

facebook.com/UpperAltonAssociation