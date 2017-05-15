Rose named interim dean at SIUE

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Paul Rose has been named interim dean of the SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior.

The appointment is pending approval by the SIU Board of Trustees. Rose replaces Curt Lox, who resigned to assume duties as dean of the Brooks College of Health at the University of North Florida.

Rose, who will officially begin his duties June 1, has served as assistant dean of the school since 2015 and chair of the Department of Psychology since 2009. He was a visiting assistant professor of psychology at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., before joining the SIUE faculty in 2005.

Rose has worked with the school’s diversity committee to build student mentoring programs, and helped establish the Dr. Rudolf Dreikurs Visiting Scholar Fellowship with the support of an historic gift from the Dreikurs family.

“Dr. Rose’s experience and leadership will allow the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior to continue its positive momentum,” said Denise Cobb, SIUE provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “It is clear that Paul is a trusted leader, good listener and extraordinarily capable administrator.

“His thoughtful and confident style is an invaluable asset. I have had the pleasure of working with him in various capacities, and I am confident that he will be a collaborative and student-centered leader. I look forward to his contributions to our academic leadership team, and I am excited to see what the future holds for the school.”

“The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior has long valued innovation,” Rose said. “I look forward to leading and supporting our excellent faculty and staff through the significant changes that lie ahead.”

“Much of our strength comes from and will continue to come through partnerships. By highlighting the unique opportunities we offer our students, we will attract enthusiastic partners who help us build upon our strengths.”

Prior to becoming a full-time administrator, Rose taught undergraduate and graduate courses in statistics, research methods and social psychology. His interdisciplinary research draws on social, personality, consumer and clinical psychology. He has published research on topics such as narcissism, self-esteem, romantic relationship dynamics, materialism and compulsive buying.

Rose serves on the editorial board of Psychology and Marketing and serves on the board of directors’ fundraising and public relations committee for the Living Independently Now Center of Swansea.

Rose earned a bachelor’s in psychology from Brigham Young University and achieved both master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

A search for a permanent dean will begin during the fall semester.

