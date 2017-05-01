Rotary Club of the Riverbend to host annual Day of Prayer

ALTON — The Rotary Club of the Riverbend will host the seventh annual Day of Prayer at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Alton’s YWCA, 304 E. Third St.

This event runs concurrently with National Day of Prayer observances throughout the nation. The goal is to bring people of all faiths together to pray for topics such as youth, sanctity of life, education, business, churches, families, government and national unity, military, media, the sick and those in need.

Local leaders and church pastors will lead the prayers. Those participating this year are Karisa Musket, Cara Pashal, Sister Anastasia, Larry Thompson, Sheila Goins, Tammy Iskarous, Dave Burger, Bill Pyatt, Reda Iskarous, David Goins and Jason Harrison. Alton Mayor Brant Walker and Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick will read proclamations for Alton and Godfrey, bringing focus to the day. Pastor Ron Wenzel will serve as master of ceremony. Music will be provided by Dave Foraker, Nia Owens and students from Marquette Catholic High School. The Alton High School Air Force Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps will serve as the color guard.

The Rotary Club of the Riverbend was chartered in June 2010 and meets weekly at noon on Thursday at Mac’s Time Out in Alton.

rotaryriverbend.org

