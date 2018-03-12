Rotary honors March’s Students of the Month

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Bhavesh Bakshi of Alton High School and Regina Guehlstorf of Marquette Catholic High School as Students of the Month for March at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program and 375 students have received this honor since the program was initiated.

Bakshi, son of Sudhir Kumar and Indu Bala of Alton, is vice president of the Social Studies Club and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. He has been active in many student organizations, including serving as a member of the Scholar Bowl team and the homecoming court.

He has participated in the Saturday Scholars program and been a member of the Illinois Global Scholars program for the past two years. He was one of only three Illinois students selected to attend the National Academy of Future Medical Scientists and Physicians meeting. As a result, he has been a student volunteer at Alton Memorial Hospital. Bakshi plans to attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in pre-physical therapy after graduating.

Regina Guehlstorf, daughter of Nicholas and Kristin Guehlstorf of Glen Carbon, has participated in volleyball and basketball and was selected as captain of the Explorers volleyball team. She has been actively involved with the Student Council, the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, and the Cultural Awareness Club. She has been named an Illinois State Scholar, received the Silver Medallion Award and has been on the honor roll at Marquette every term.

In her spare time, Guehlstorf finds time volunteering at her grade school parish, Cardinal Glennon Hospital, and in the Riverbend CEO program. She is undecided with regard to which college to attend but plans to major in political science. Her goal is to become an attorney.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Ron Mayhew presented each student with a plaque in honor of the recognition.

