Rotary honors Students of the Month for March

ALTON — Sydney Shansey of Alton High School and Brittany Jacobsmeyer of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting March 14 at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program and 357students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Sydney Shansey, daughter of Patrick and Laura Shansey of Godfrey, is a member of the National Honor Society and served as a junior marshal at the 2016 graduation ceremony. She is the recipient of a number of awards that include the Empowering Youth Award from the Urban League, selection to the National Society of High School Scholars and a Future Leader from the YWCA.

Shansey has been extremely active in Alton High music programs as a member of the Marching 100, the choir and the wind symphony. She was selected as president of the chamber singers and was involved in a number of musical productions sponsored at Alton High. She was also selected to the Illinois Music Education Association district band and choir for three years and also to the ILMEA all-state choir.

She has been active in a number of student organizations and a participant in many community service activities sponsored by these groups. She plans to attend Belmont University and major in commercial music with an emphasis in music business. She hopes to work in the film industry and eventually become a producer.

Brittany Jacobsmeyer, daughter of Greg and Mary Jacobsmeyer of Florissant, Mo., is a member of the National Honor Society and entered

Marquette as a Principals Award Winner. She earned recognition through her performance in the regional competition of the Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering Academic Challenge.

Brittany has been a member of the varsity cheerleading group for three years. Her interest in theater is reflected in her active involvement in the drama productions at Marquette. She is a member of a number of student organizations and her involvement in service activities is consistent with Marquette’s commitment to community service.

Jacobsmeyer plans to attend Saint Louis University and major in biology on the pre-med track. Her goal is to become a physician and continue to be involved in service to her community.

Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club President Gary Ayres presented the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

