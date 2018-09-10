Rotary honors Students of the Month for September

Green and Depew

Ashlyn Green and Gavin Depew of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for September by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 22nd year of the program and 379 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Ashlyn Green, daughter of Antonio and Letrianna Green of Alton, has been a member of the Upward Bound program for four years and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. She has been recognized for her participation and leadership in the minority excellence program at AHS.

She is active in student activities and projects, including membership in a number of student organizations. She has been a member of the girls track and basketball teams and been active in community service projects sponsored by the YMCA.

Green plans to pursue a career in broadcast journalism at the University of Missouri. Last year, she finished second in the IHSA journalism competition at the sectional level, which was complemented by her serving as a member of the Quill and Scroll Society and the staff of the Redbird Word.

Gavin DePew, son of Jennifer Willman of Alton, has been a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team for four years and has been a participant in the Saturday Scholars program at AHS. He ranks first in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has consistently participated in state and local competitions in science, mathematics and engineering. He was recognized in state competition for 3D CAD modeling and design.

He is a member of several student organizations and the boys volleyball team. He hopes to pursue a career in mechanical engineering and drafting with the ultimate goal of designing and building new products. Colleges he is considering are the universities of Illinois and Michigan, as well as MIT.

Club President James White presented each student with a plaque representing the honor.

