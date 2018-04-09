Rotary honors two from Alton High School

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Megan Schultz and Brian Formea of Alton High School as Students of the Month for April at the club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program and 377 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Megan Schultz, the daughter of Jeff and Jo Anne Schultz of Godfrey, is a member of the National Honor Society, a Silver Medallion Recipient, and an Illinois State Scholar. She has been extremely active in student clubs and organizations at Alton High, particularly the Redbird Nest, Mu Alpha Theta, Health Occupation Students of America, and the Student Council.

In her free time, she has been an active volunteer in student and community service activities and projects sponsored by school and community organizations she has been affiliated with. After graduation, she plans to enroll at Missouri State University on a pre-med track with the goal of becoming a pediatric physician.

Brian Formea, the son of Bob and Dawn Formea of Brighton, is also a member of the National Honor Society and a Silver Medallion recipient. As a sophomore, he was honored when selected to represent Alton High at the Southern Illinois Hugh O’Brien Leadership Conference.

He has been very active in school organizations, holding leadership positions in the Future Farmers of America, the Air Force ROTC program, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In his spare time, he volunteers for and participates in community service activities sponsored by the groups of which he is a member.

After graduating, he plans to attend Maryville University with a major in health sciences. His goal is to earn a doctorate in physical therapy.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Ron Mayhew presented each student with a plaque representing the honor.

