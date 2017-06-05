Rotary names Adam Kane its Student of the Year

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club selected Adam Kane, son of Bob and Elaine Kane of Alton and a 2017 graduate of Alton High School, as Student of the Year for the 2016-2017 school year.

He was selected from among 18 Students of the Month from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian high schools who were honored during the past year.

His selection earns him a $6,000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of his choice. He was honored at the June 5 meeting of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton.

Kane becomes the 20th individual selected as a Student of the Year. He was selected as Student of the Month from Alton High School for November and ranks third in his graduating class of 493 at Alton High.

He has received numerous awards, including selection as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Academic Excellence award, a winner of the Alton High School Excellence in Education Award, and selection as Soccer Scholar Athlete for two years. He was also nominated to the IHSA All State All Academic Team and the Chicago Fire Second Team All Academic All State Squad in soccer. He was also the recipient of the AdVantage News Top Scholar Award.

Kane has been a member of a number of student organizations, serving on the Student Council for four years and participating on the soccer and tennis teams for the same duration.

Kane contributed his time and talents to many community service projects sponsored by the school organizations of which he was a member. He will enroll at the University of Alabama, where he will major in the mechanical engineering program.

In addition to Kane, other Alton High students honored during the year included Rita Backstrom, Alexander Basler, Olivia Freeman, Samuel Frosch, Rachel Fuller, Kassidy Funke, Kiara Hardmon, Elise Kirkemeyer, Grace Sawyer, Sydney Shansey, and Samuel Tillman.

Marquette Catholic students honored during the year were Anna Dixon, Faith Griffon, Britany Jacobsmeyer, Emma Mattix-Wand and Allen Sanders.

Mike Vaughn was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Alton High School Principal Dr. Mike Bellm, Marquette Catholic High School Principal Mike Slaughter and Mississippi Valley Christian School Administrator David Schneider were presented with plaques listing the names of the students honored from their schools during the past year.

Samuel Tillman, the April Student of the Month from Alton High, was honored as the recipient of the Interact Student Service Award as a member and president of the Alton High Interact Club. The award is given to a club member who has demonstrated the principles of Rotary through active participation in the club’s activities. The award includes a $300 scholarship. Tillman plans to enroll at Truman State University in the fall.

As a part of the club’s investment in youths, Lewis and Clark Community College students Dylan Rosentreter of Gillespie and Brandon Vest of Jerseyville were honored with the William E. Moyer Arts and Science scholarships of $1,500. Both students are enrolled at LCCC in technical programs designed to meet critical employment needs in the area.

Club president Gary Ayres praised the students.

“They represent our best hope for the future,” he said. “We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youth and we hope to continue working closely with our schools in recognizing the accomplishments of their students.”

He said since the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program 20 years ago, the club has awarded $72,500 in scholarships to Students of the Year.

