Rotary names Students of the Month for January

ALTON — The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club honored Olivia Freeman of Alton High School and Michael Vaughn of Mississippi Valley Christian School as Students of the Month at the club’s regular meeting Jan. 9 at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month during the school year. This is the 20th year of the program and 353 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Olivia Freeman, daughter of Daniel and Sandy Freeman of Godfrey, is an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Recipient and has earned recognition on the National Honor Roll for the past four years. She has qualified for many academic honors and has been an active member of the National Honor Society.

Freeman has served on the Student Council for four years, now serving as president. She has been active in many student clubs, including the student newspaper, the choir and chorus, the staff of the yearbook, and an active participant in school dramatic productions and musicals. She has been a member of the Thespian Group and serves as president of that organization. She has served as chair of the Prom and Homecoming committees.

She has been active in community and school service activities and would be a valuable volunteer for any project. Freeman plans to enroll at Saint Louis University with a major in business administration and hopes to enroll in law school after graduation.

Michael Vaughn, son of Mark and Jennifer Vaughn of Bunker Hill, is not a typical teenager. He spent a year fighting a rare form of leukemia, and as a result of his overcoming this disease he has become devoted to serving God through his personal life, school work, and personal social and community activities.

In his school work, he has strived for excellence and anticipates graduating as class valedictorian or salutatorian. He has been a participant in MVCS’ state academic and fine arts tournaments, earning high honors in those competitions. He has been active on the school’s soccer and basketball teams and has been recognized for his leadership in these sports.

Community service has been high on Vaughn’s list of activities and many of his endeavors are related to those associated with his church. He plans to enter the field of law enforcement and will attend Bob Jones University.

Gary Ayres, president of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

