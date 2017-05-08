Rotary selects Students of the Month for May

ALTON — The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club honored Kassidy Funke and Samuel Frosch, both of Alton High School, as Students of the Month at the club’s regular meeting May 8 at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as Student of the Month. This is the 20th year of the program and 361 students have been recipients of this honor since the program’s inception.

Kassidy Funke, daughter of Kelly and Tracy Funke of Godfrey, is a member of the National Honor Society and has served on the Student Council for four years, now serving as the council’s treasurer. She is a Silver Medallion recipient and was selected as a Scholar Athlete by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for her academic and athletic accomplishments.

Funke has been a member of the Scholar Bowl team, is active in several student organizations and has served as a math literacy worker at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville for the past year. She has been a member of the Redbird volleyball and soccer teams for four years. She was team captain of the volleyball team and was selected as Scholar Athlete for that sport for two years. She was also selected as Scholar Athlete at Alton High for September.

Kassidy plans to attend Saint Louis University and major in chemistry on a pre-medicine track. Her goal is to become a medical surgeon.

Samuel Frosch, son of Michael and Cortney Frosch of Alton, is a member of the National Honor Society, an Illinois State Scholar and a Silver Medallion recipient.

Music has been Frosch’s love and he hopes to become a music educator after graduating from Illinois State University, where he was awarded a Presidential Scholarship. He has been a member of the marching, jazz and pep bands as well as the symphonic, pit and wind orchestras at Alton High. He has received numerous music performance and recognition awards, including selection to the Illinois Music Educators All- District and All- State honors bands. He also finds time to play in the Alton Municipal Band at local events sponsored by Jazz St. Louis.

Frosch finds time to participate in a number of student organizations, including the mathematics and physics clubs, and is serving as the president of Mu Alpha Theta. He is particularly proud of his work as a math coach for fifth-graders at the Young People’s Project at SIUE.

Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Gary Ayres presented the students with a plaque recognizing their selection for this honor.

