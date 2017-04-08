Route 66 Festival seeking food vendors

EDWARDSVILLE — Edwardsville’s City Park will once again be the place to go to for great food, exciting entertainment, a cruise down memory lane and family fun.

This year’s annual Route 66 Festival begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9, and continues through Saturday, June 10, in celebration of its 20th year.

The Edwardsville Parks Department invites restaurants and organizations to take part in this popular festival as food vendors.

“This is a popular event with big crowds during the lunch and dinner hours, with entire families enjoying the event all weekend long,” Assistant Director Katie Grable said.

Changes are in store for food vendors this year. In the past, vendors were limited to certain food items in an effort to reduce duplicate offerings. This year, vendors can choose their menus and sell what they want.

“We believe this will reduce the lines for some of the more popular foods,” Grable said.

Applications will be accepted until May 5 and reduced rates are available to nonprofit vendors.

“It’s a great opportunity to raise money while showcasing your organization,” Grable said.

For information, visit the website or contact the parks department at (618) 692-7538.

edwardsvilleroute66.com

