Route 66 towns to fête historic highway

The Illinois Route 66 Blue Carpet Corridor will celebrate its third annual festival event Saturday, June 10.

From Virden down to Collinsville on several historic alignments of Route 66, 12 communities will offer car shows, festivals, museum and attraction open hours, children’s activities, food and fun.

Souvenir Blue Carpet Corridor 2017 passports will be available for free in all the participating communities, and visitors can get a distinctive stamp in each town. The complete list of passport stops is available at bluecarpetcorridor.org. Passport Stop open hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and many events and attractions will also follow that schedule. Also available on the website is a downloadable schedule of passport stops and activities.

Communities participating this year are Virden, Girard, Carlinville, Gillespie, Staunton, Hamel, Edwardsville, Litchfield, Mount Olive, Glen Carbon, Troy, and Collinsville. The Illinois Route 66 Red, White, and Blue Corridor includes Red in the north, White in the center, and Blue in the south, dividing the 300-mile stretch of the historic highway approximately into thirds. Red Carpet Corridor holds an annual celebration in May, Blue Carpet Corridor’s annual event is in June, and White Carpet Corridor celebrates with events in July.

Highlights of this year’s one-day Blue Carpet Corridor event will include open hours and tours at museums and historic buildings, including the Litchfield Museum and Route 66 Welcome Center, the Illinois Coal Museum at Gillespie, the Mother Jones Museum and Soulsby Station in Mount Olive, the Glen Carbon Heritage Museum, and the D.D. Collins House and Historic Miner’s Theatre in Collinsville. All-day established Route 66 festivals at Edwardsville and Staunton will be joined by a new Collinsville Route 66 History Festival. Additionally, some passport stops may offer souvenirs, historical information, t-shirts, food, or beverages. The Edwardsville Passport Stop will feature a local author fair and book signing, with fiction, nonfiction, and Route 66 authors and artists.

New this year is the awarding of the Route 66 Royalty traveling trophy to the car club with the most passport stop check-ins.

