Roxana High School plans student walkout

ROXANA — A high school principal is asking parents to sign permission slips for students to participate in a school walkout next week to pay tribute to victims of gun violence.

Roxana High School Principal Jason Dandurand wrote the following letter to parents:

The tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, and other losses of life on school campuses across the nation over several years have driven increased interest in student-led civic engagement efforts and actions, including the idea of school walkouts. Roxana Senior High School supports students’ constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and free expression. Our goal in responding to walk-out plans and other forms of peaceful assembly is to try and keep focus on teaching and learning while providing guidance and planning to support student and staff safety.

Based on social media messaging, it appears that there are at least three major student-led efforts under way:

March 14: @WomensMarch Action — call for school walkout for 17 minutes beginning at 10 a.m.

March 24: March for Our Lives for all to participate in Washington, D.C., @AMarch4OurLives

April 20: National School Walkout for students across the nation and in local districts, @schoolwalkoutUS

National School Walk-Out: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14

Students will have the right to assemble around the flagpole at the district entrance at 10 a.m.-10:20 a.m. for a quiet, reflective time of 17 minutes, one minute for each of the 17 lives lost in Florida. Students are then expected to return to class by 10:25 a.m. Teachers will remain in class to provide instruction during this time.

If students want to be excused to participate in the National School Walkout, they must have written permission from a parent/guardian prior to walking out of the building. The permission form from the parent/guardian must be given to the RHS office no later than 8 a.m. on March 14, 2018. At 10 a.m., students will proceed to the District Office Entrance and proceed outside around the flagpole, where we will have a quiet, reflective time of 17 minutes, one minute for each of the 17 lives lost in Florida. This event will be allowed as long as it remains peaceful and non-disruptive. Students must remain on school property at all times. Administration, as well as local law enforcement, will be present to supervise. At 10:20 a.m., students will be required to return to their Second Block class by 10:25 a.m. Students who participate appropriately will be allowed to make up any missed work. Important: With a parent note, students will not be counted absent/tardy from class. Students without a note given to the RHS office at 8 a.m. will be marked as tardy and leaving the school building without permission. Disciplinary consequences will be issued to those that have left the school building instead of going to their Second Block class.

Since this is not a political event, we ask that there be no signs or posters espousing political beliefs. As always, our school counselors, social worker, and school psychologist will be available to talk with students who have concerns.

Questions and answers:

Why do students need a note? The parent has the right to withdraw a student from school at any time. Though this is an excused absence for a portion of Second Block; students will be counted as being present for the full day.

What if the student does not have a note and chooses to walk out? Students will be marked tardy and appropriate school consequences that may include detentions and/or other consequences depending on the severity of the disruption.

Rationale for this? It’s important to give students a voice, to listen to their concerns, and give them a choice. In providing them choice, we want students to have the right to remain in their classroom to receive instruction or participate in this student-led walk-out. Knowing the number of students who plan to participate by requiring a parent-guardian note will provide us with an approximate number for which to plan. An important part of school is helping students learn to advocate for themselves, stand up for what they believe — and approach their concerns through dialogue and reason. Please speak with your children about their desire to participate in an event like this.

In the wake of this recent tragedy, you may find it challenging to engage your child in dialogue regarding school violence. Here are some parental tips from National Association of School Psychologists for providing reassurances to your child.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, please feel free to contact me at (618) 254-7550. I value our partnership.

Yours In Education, Jason P. Dandurand, Principal

Roxana High School

