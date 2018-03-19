Roxana students earn Shell of the Month designation

×
ROXANA — Midwest Members Credit Union sponsors the Shell of the Month program at Roxana High School.
Two students from each grade level are selected each month by members of the school’s faculty. Each student is awarded a certificate and a Subway gift card. The seniors selected each month will have the opportunity to compete for a Shell of the Year scholarship at the end of the school year.
This month’s winners are:
Freshmen: Parris White and Hannah Runion
Sophomores: Nicolas Mahan and Madison Pence
Juniors: Elizabeth Ruvalcaba and Meg Bosse
Seniors: Zoey Weigel and Alyssa Autery
For information about the credit union, visit the website.